Institutional problems continue in Piedra del Aguila

While The opposition imposed by the authorities of the Deliberative Council 2023 appeared to appeal the resolution of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) -which agreed with the ruling party- the mayor Julio Hernández (MPN) called for dialogueoy asked to “return to work” in conjunction with the Deliberative.

The institutional activity is paralyzedto in this town. The Deliberative met since March 7 with 5 opposition councilors (MPN of the Rolando Figueroa line, Frente Grande and Frente de Todos) who even suspended the 2 ediles of the MPNbecause they stopped attending the body.

The suspended (Sergio Epullán and Lidia Mena) requested the annulment of the designation of those authorities and, in a precautionary measure, the TSJ suspended (but did not annul) the resolution that nominated Noemí Espíndola (MPN, now Comunidad) as president.

He Thursday there was no session. Unlike what happened since the first days of March, sOnly the MPN councilors presented and the five from the opposition did not attend. “The resolution of the TSJ was read and I would hope that the work schedule will begin,” said the community chief.

Dsince March 7 until the suspension of the resolution that appointed the new Deliberative authorities, sonly the 5 were in session wayward councillors. C.They questioned that the mayor did not send them documentation and that the presentation of the 2022 balance was made without the intervention of the Council

Hernández, who opened the sessions on March 1 without knowing that the opposition would later be in the majority and would name its own authorities, said that “we had an expectation of the last term of government, and we were preparing to achieve a fruitful year. It was not yet known what was going to happen on April 16 (when he won the municipal elections) ”, he maintained.

Two months after the conflict, with the municipal election won and another Council with which it will have a majority as of December 10, Hernández stated that “we do not lower our arms; without the Deliberative Council it is impossible for us to work, that is why we are prepared for all approach methodologies. From now on, Epullan returns as president of the Council; we had to get to this point, but We are open to dialogue to see what position the rest take of the aediles”.

The only thing that “Río Negro” could access from the wayward sector, is that iThey are going to appeal the precautionary measure in which the TSJ suspended its action since March 7. On Friday they were in Neuquén, but did not agree to an interview. They ensure that Reason assists them in naming the authorities of the MPN led by Espíndola, although she was a candidate for Community in the elections last month.

