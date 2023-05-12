Instituto visits Riachuelo for the victory to advance to the semifinals of the National League

Institute faces the first of the chances to get into the semifinals of the National Basketball League. The champion left Córdoba 2-0, and visits La Rioja looking to settle the quarterfinal series against Riachuelo. At 9:00 p.m. (TV TyC Sports), in the La Rioja Dome, where 10,000 people are expected, the team led by Lucas Victoriano visits Eterno in the third match of the key.

La Gloria won both matches at the Ángel Sandrín stadium with solvency. In the first won by 85 to 74 and in the second he repeated the victory by 94 to 83. In both matches, Instituto was superior. He relied on the defense to dominate the La Riojans in attack, who have a high scoring power, which he could not demonstrate in the matches in Alta Córdoba.

El Albirrojo showed his entire offensive arsenal, his variants, but always starting from the mark against Riachuelo. “I don’t want to be a team with 50 or 60 points against, because we want to play with rhythm, but I do want the rivals to shoot uncomfortable, play uncomfortable and that’s what we want to do,” Victoriano said at the start of the series.

And it had Mateo Chiarini as one of the offensive standard bearers of a team with many scoring hands. The Cordoba shooting guard, who also has to stop Latraius Mosley, Riachuelo’s best scorer, added 15 points in the first game and 17 in the second.

Meanwhile, Luciano González maintained his usual average, and Nicolás Copello shone in the second win with 28 points and 7 rebounds.

🏀 The 2⃣8⃣ pts of Nicolás Copello in the triumph of @InstitutoACC over Riachuelo in Game 2 of the quarterfinals, his new record in the @National League. He topped 24 converted this season vs. Union. 📸 Institute Press pic.twitter.com/9X8iiFTnCh — LaLigaData (@LaLigaData) May 10, 2023

Both teams suffer a drop in their squads. Instituto lost forward Martín Fernández at the start of the series due to a tear in his left leg, and Riachuelo was left without American point guard Jawan Davis.

If the team from La Rioja wins, the fourth game will be played on Sunday, also at 9:00 p.m., on the same stage.

