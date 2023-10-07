Intense Action and Humor Collide in Cop Crime Movie ‘Extraordinary Cops’

The action-packed cop crime movie “Extraordinary Cops” is set to premiere on October 9th on iQiyi and Tencent Video. Directed by Lu Zusheng and produced by Xu Qifeng and Chen Ganlin, the film stars Huang Haibing, Ding Haifeng, He Ziming, Du Jianqiao, Wang Zhipeng, Li Guangbin, An Zehao, Tian Ye, and Cao Xuefei.

“Extraordinary Cops” follows the story of special police soldiers led by Lei Liang (Huang Haibing) and Liu Dui (Ding Haifeng) as they fight against criminals to protect justice and peace. The gang of outlaw brothers, played by Du Jianqiao, Wang Zhipeng, Li Guangbin, Tian Ye, and Cao Xuefei, pose a threat to society as they kill and steal. The criminals are being chased by the SWAT team, but a larger conspiracy is revealed as a business tycoon named Hong Qingdong (played by Wang Shu) plans to manipulate the situation with money and power.

The movie is filled with thrilling gunfights, close combat scenes with fists and cold weapons, and an interesting and humorous plot. The black-hearted brothers engage in a thrilling shootout and a fight in an unfinished building, showing their ruthless nature. The gang boss Bai Ge meets his demise in a bizarre and comedic way. The film promises a mix of action, betrayal, conspiracy, and comedy that shouldn’t be missed.

“Extraordinary Cops” brings together veteran actors such as Huang Haibing, Ding Haifeng, and He Ziming, who deliver powerful performances as they portray the clash between good and evil. The SWAT team member Wu Qiang (He Ziming) faces tragedy on his wedding day when he encounters the gang of criminals. The wedding convoy is attacked, resulting in injuries and fatalities. This pushes the SWAT team to fight even harder against the forces of evil.

The film is produced by Zhejiang Dongyang Mengma Century Film and Television Co., Ltd., Beijing Jiaheng Times Film Co., Ltd., Jinan Cultural Tourism Group Baitong Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Blue Shield Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Fujian Muyuan Film Co., Ltd., Chongqing Zhumengtai Film Co., Ltd., and Jilin Jiana Film Co., Ltd., and exclusively promoted by Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd.

“Extraordinary Cops” is set to premiere on October 9th on Tencent Video and iQiyi. Audiences can expect an intense and thrilling movie as the SWAT team members go all out to hunt down criminals and maintain peace. Don’t miss out on this action-packed film.

