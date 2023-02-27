Listen to the audio version of the article

As always in fashion shows for beauty looks, two great strands contrast: nude make-up and more decisive make-up, enhanced by the classic smokey eye. These trends also emerged in these MFW autumn-winter 23-24 fashion shows, with one distinction: bold colors that enhance the eyelids and lashes. Intense nuances that represent a breath of joy, a wish for the future in a still difficult and uncertain period. Color was the star of the Prada show. On a completely nude make-up, the feathered and very long eyelashes capture the attention, declined in the colors pink, lilac, yellow, blue and green that give an incredible luminosity.

At Del Core, on the other hand, the gaze is embellished with brushstrokes of color, touches of fluorescent orange that enhance the clear iris, on a soap and water face. There is also a dark reference, the gaze is framed by intense black brushstrokes as if to draw a tribal mask. At Anteprima the only flash of color is a line of optical white eyeliner that alternates with the classic black eyeliner on a nude make-up.

From Prada to Armani to Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi and Gucci, the beauty looks from the Milan fashion week shows for autumn-winter 23-24 Photogallery44 photos View

No make-up e make-up intenso

Many nude, almost imperceptible make-ups paraded on the Milanese catwalks, but bold make-ups were also intercepted that enhanced the cheekbones and eyes. Two schools of thought interpreted by the make up artists who have followed the various stylists. Linda Cantello for Emporio Armani chose a soft but matte base where her eyes are enlivened by a light brown line. She thought of a globe trotter who doesn’t need so many products, a light eye shadow and an eye pencil are enough to illuminate the eyes, accompanied by a light blush and a light lipstick. Naturalness dominates at Blumarine, the skin is bare, smooth and soft. The same from Max Mara who abolishes face powder and blush in favor of a natural skin enlivened only by slightly glossy rosy lips. The only concession is mascara to enhance the look. Fresh and luminous look from Fendi, the skin is flawless, zero defects, only the cheekbones are highlighted by a touch of bronzer in the cold nuance, the only flash is a flat black eyeliner, very stretched outwards.

To counteract the nude make-up, we have an intense and lively make-up that stands out. At Etro the make-up is black, with a wet effect in contrast with the pink shine lips. The models of Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi are modern amazons catapulted into an urban jungle. The black but luminous smokey eye is reinvented with a simple brushstroke of transparent gloss across the lid that precisely melts the eyeshadow base. Smokey eye glossy effect also by Antonio Marras, modern dark ladies who are inspired by the stories of the writer Grazia Deledda. The gaze is bordered by a black and shaded pencil, eyeshadow and eyeliner, almost as if the eye had been rubbed with it, the center of the eyelid is illuminated by a golden point of light. To enhance the gothic look, some models had their eyebrows bleached. Intense and charming black from N°21. The make-up, signed by KIKO Milano, focuses on a magnetic smokey eye, emphasized by a black kajal, applied above, below and inside the eye, a reference to the divas of the Sixties, from Sophia Loren to Monica Vitti. The mascara is replaced by individual false eyelashes applied to the outermost part of the eye. At Moschino, the Kabuki mua for Mac Cosmetics has created an eyeliner with a very fluid stroke where the upturned comma is just hinted at. The complexion is glowy and the cheeks are enlivened with light touches of blush.

Hairdo

In this Mfw the hairstylists were able to indulge themselves and on the catwalks they paraded very different hair looks. The one proposed by Moschino has a great scenic effect. Paul Hanlon has created an extra glow black crest with a punk soul that goes perfectly with make-up. Tips-extensions made with real hair were placed on the heads of the models, defying the force of gravity thanks to the straightener and hairspray. At Antonio Marras the hair designed by Davide Diodovich for Davines is gathered in romantic braids-chignons on the sides of the head, some caressing the cheeks. He plays a lot on color in the Wella Professionals hair look for Iceberg. The pixie cut with side tuft and the asymmetrical long bob are declined in platinum, almost white and “Coke Red” a flaming red suitable for fair skins. Voluminous tuft, marked by a deep side line from N°21, Toni&Guy Italia has created a dynamic and creased look, the volume on the top of the head recalls the look of the divas of the Sixties. Side tuft smooth and perfectly pressed against the forehead also by Fendi. The rest of the hairstyle is declined in very smooth low pony tails that adapt to very long hair.