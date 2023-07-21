Home » Intense search for a teenager who was absent two days ago in Neuquén
Intense search for a teenager who was absent two days ago in Neuquén

Intense search for a teenager who was absent two days ago in Neuquén

The Neuquén Police issued a Alert Nati in the last hours to find the whereabouts of Lucia Olivia Tapia Gonzalez, 14-year-old, who was absent from his home for more than 48 hours, in the provincial capital.

In the report released by force, it was reported that the adolescent measures He is 1.65 meters tall, has fair skin, brown eyes and a thin build. Also has straight black hair, a visible scar on his left arm, and a piercing on his left eyebrow and lip.

When she was last seen, more than two days ago, she was wearing a pink jogging pants, a gray jacket, a light blue shirt and gray sneakers.

In the event of any information about the whereabouts of the young woman, it is requested to contact the police station No. 16 or notify the 299-4461161.


