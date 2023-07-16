Inter Miami formalizes the hiring of Messi before suffering a new defeat

Hours after formalizing the contract with Lionel Messi, his new team showed how much they need him.

Inter Miami saw its streak of games without a win extended to 11, when it fell 3-0 against San Luis on Saturday, in what was the debut of Argentine Gerardo Martino as coach of the Florida team.

Messi will be presented on Sunday night, at the Inter stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Phil Neville was fired as Miami’s coach on June 1 after 2 1/2 seasons. “Tata” Martino, who managed Messi at Barcelona and the national team, was hired on June 28.

Miami hasn’t won since May 13. They have lost their last four matches.

Samuel Adeniran and Tim Parker scored in the first half. Eduard Löwen was replaced in the plugin and reached six goals in the campaign.

Also on Saturday, José Martínez and Chris Donovan scored as the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 2-1, setting an MLS record by earning their 17th win in their last 20 home games. .

Venezuelan Martínez found the net first, with a pass from Quinn Sullivan in the 23rd minute. He scored twice in the campaign to give the Union the lead.

Donovan scored his first goal of the season, and it made the difference in the 81st minute.

Andres Jasson scored his first career goal, in the 86th minute, as NYCFC avoided going to zero. Jasson has made 48 appearances for the team in the past three seasons.

NYCFC saw an eight-game unbeaten streak snapped, but seven were draws.

The Union is third in the Eastern Conference, with 40 points. NYCFC languishes in 13th place with 26 points.

The campaign will enter a pause of about a month, so that the teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico play the new League Cup. On August 20, when the season resumes, Philadelphia will host Dallas and NYCFC will host Minnesota.

In second place in the East, three points above Philadelphia, is the New England Revolution, who beat DC United 4-0 to go 13 games unbeaten at home. The Argentine Gustavo Bou opened the scoring after 45 minutes.

The East’s leader is Cincinnati, which reached 51 points with a 3-1 win over Nashville. The Argentine Luciano Acosta contributed a goal and an assist.

In other games, Mexican Carlos Vela scored in the first half and Los Angeles FC drew 1-1 with Minnesota United, whose goal was the work of Argentine Emanuel Reynoso.

Montreal beat Charlotte 2-0; Orlando City beat Atlanta United 2-1; the Chicago Fire beat Toronto 1-0; Austin beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1; Salt Lake City defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-1, and the Seattle Sounders drew Dallas 1-1.

