Interactive fictional role-playing “Red Twilight” on Steam

The interactive fictional role-playing game “Red Twilight” is on the Steam platform. Currently, the game supports free trial play. Interested players can click the link below to go. Chinese is not supported for the time being.

“Red Twilight” trailer:

Steam store address:click me to understand

game introduction:

Red Twilight is an interactive fictional role-playing game in which you take on the role of Killer Killian, a syndicate of syndicates. Choose and match “Trait” cards to shape your character.The earth will finally come down, master your own destiny, roll your own dice, if you are lucky, maybe you will be able to die together with this world

The former “Earth” has now become a “fireball” that is gradually drifting towards the position of the sun. The closer the distance between the two celestial bodies, the more terrifying the fate of the “fireball” itself and the creatures on the “fireball”.

Become the cold-blooded killer Killian of the Syndicate, experience the city of Neubonn through his eyes, and at the same time protect his partner Megan, no matter what, this new world can’t hurt him!

Choose your character’s traits, and eventually you’ll get some of the seven original sins and seven virtues. Choose from 42 trait cards to create a unique set of character traits for Killian.

Build relationships with other characters, deepen and even break those relationships. Build meaningful connections, stay away from other characters, or make it clear that you hate your enemies.

Learn how your choices can affect you, and appreciate the role of luck and chance. Be careful when making your decision, but don’t underestimate the impact of a dice roll. Every choice and luck you make takes the narrative in interesting new directions, and the story may end differently as a result.

The purpose of fighting can be to seek justice for everyone, to achieve justice for some people, or to completely ignore justice and justice. Destroy your enemies, or protect your friends! The world is about to end, what kind of person do you want to be? up to you.

The world is about to turn to ashes, and although you are going through the heat, keep your head calm. Keep your body temperature under control and don’t turn to ashes before the planet!

Game screen:

