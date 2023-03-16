Listen to the audio version of the article

Intercos, a third-party cosmetics development and production company, closed 2022 with results above expectations: sales grew by 24% to 835.6 million euros with an adjusted ebitda of 121.7 million, up 20%. 3% over the previous year. Driving the positive trend, in particular, make-up with revenues of 547.4 million, up 31.1% and well above pre-pandemic levels, followed by hair and body products, up 23.6 % for 157.4 million and skincare (130.8 million, +1.5%), and sales in America, the geographical area that grew the most (+33.8%) for a value of 289.2 million. Followed by Emea (+23.1% to 402.7 million) and Asia (143.7 million, +10%).

«The results have exceeded our expectations – comments Renato Semerari, CEO of Intercos – with the main economic and financial indicators reaching record levels, from revenues to adjusted EBITDA in a year marked by unexpected geopolitical and macroeconomic developments which, together with the The trend of the pandemic in Asia has generated unexpected inflationary pressures, a marked crisis in the global supply chain and severe anti-Covid restrictions in China. Last year we increased our investments, proceeding with the expansion of the factory in Olgiate Comasco dedicated to the Hair & Body segment, also by virtue of the new commercial agreements stipulated, first of all the one with Dolce and Gabbana, and we started the expansion of the plant in Poland. Investments in innovation have always been the heart of our business model, maintaining a 5% incidence on sales, net of the packaging component».

The forecasts for this year are optimistic with an increase in sales at constant rates, compared to 2022, between 8 and 11%, thanks also to the orders collected last year. 2023, especially in the second part, should be the year of recovery in China‘s consumption, the great absence of 2022, where the group still has ample room for improvement in terms of direct sales. Furthermore, to respond to further increases in the costs of raw materials, energy and wages in the USA and Europe, above all, the company has recently concluded a new price increase with its main customers which will be effective starting from the second quarter of 2023.