Interesting, inspiring, truth-seeking, speculative wisdom, and creating a summer fun science popularization feast – “Is it true” summer special program “Happy Conjecture”

“Great creation comes from observing life. Discover interesting questions, enjoy the fun of exploring answers, earnestly seek knowledge, and get more real happiness.” August 20, 19:20-20:30, launched by the Central Radio and Television Financial Program Center “Is it true” summer special program “Happy Conjecture”, firmly grasping the “golden period” of summer publicity and education, boldly innovating, inspiring the wisdom of young people, achieving both ideological and interesting, parallel depth and warmth, targeting audiences For the misunderstandings and blind spots that may be encountered in life, strengthen the visual, interesting, and diversified presentation forms, crack the hard-core truth behind the fog, and spread rigorous and scientific practical content and thinking methods, so as to benefit both young people on and off the screen. Lots and lots of harvest.

1. Combining learning with fun, intellectual speculation, analysis of subtle differences, and national speculation

As soon as the program started, it started with the visual image of search and rescue dogs, which most attracted the interest of young people, showing the earnest and hard-working daily life of cute and respectable search and rescue dogs. Not only pay attention to their training and life, but also reveal the cutting-edge equipment to protect them.

The questions that follow are not only full of surprises, but also all-encompassing. There are interesting physics experiments, practical methods of heating milk in life, measures to rescue drowning, the production of low-fat cakes, and the promotion of knowledge of restoration of excellent traditional culture and ancient books, etc. In the intense competition system and humorous analysis, the Enjoy learning and play to the extreme. Among them, it is not difficult for us to find common misunderstandings and blind spots in life, and through such a visual, interesting and diverse presentation form, one by one is clarified, one by one. Abandon the traditional mindset, effectively disseminate rigorous, scientific and practical content and speculation.

The regular program of “Is it true” has raised the question of “Is it true” to objective things countless times; and this special program not only asks questions about objective things, but also encourages young people to ask themselves questions and advocates for all audiences Ask yourself questions. Starting from a subtle observation, it is necessary to know what is and why. For example, the rescue of a drowning person is not only different from traditional cardiac resuscitation, but also very different from the common sense of squeezing the water out of the drowning person’s lungs and abdomen. Another example is the paste in the restoration of ancient books. It is not glutinous rice in common sense, nor is it gum, but starch.

Through multiple quizzes, the enthusiasm for learning is stimulated by puzzle competition, the wisdom of young people is inspired by interesting science, the aesthetic taste of young people is guided by innovative expressions, and the broad perspective is expanded by diverse presentations. It is not only necessary to maintain curiosity and enthusiasm for objective things, but also to cultivate a keen eye that is not blindly obedient or arbitrary, and guide the audience to establish the habit of thinking and judgment of independent thinking, from “teach them to fish” to “teach them to fish”. , to advocate the concept of “all people’s thinking”.

2. Breaking the bottleneck of popular science culture dissemination, and developing an upgraded version 4.0 of TV popular science.

We should see that the sustainable innovation of original popular science programs has encountered bottlenecks in a certain period of time, and the problems of aesthetic fatigue and homogeneity are serious. Especially in the current serious loss of TV audiences, in the context of vertical segmentation, simplified or highly cold popular science programs cannot meet the status quo, and teenagers need high-quality popular popular science programs that are interesting and easy to understand.

“Science and technology innovation and scientific popularization are the two wings to realize innovation and development, and scientific popularization should be placed in an equally important position as scientific and technological innovation.”

In recent years, Chinese TV people have made great efforts to get rid of the jerky, incomprehensible and rigid old faces of popular science programs, and become fun and interesting.

1. The presentation of the special program has been upgraded, and the hard-core truth is stripped away in layers of suspense and fog.

“Happy Conjecture” grasps the balance between high-cold science professionalism and popular science, and ingeniously designs suspense, interlocking, and firmly attracting the audience. For example, a special guest who just finished the college entrance examination was invited to demonstrate a 10kg weight free fall from a height of 3 meters. So, is it possible that it doesn’t fall to the ground? In this interesting physics topic, what attracts attention is not only the experimental process of multiple limit inversions, but also her excellent academic performance and colorful youth. With a total score of 701, a good score in the single subject of physics is not only due to interest, but also diligence and persistence. It not only serves as a role model, but also uses visual and perceptible physical principles to be eye-opening.

The audience was full of surprises, joys, brain teasers, and big reversals of the answers. The twists and turns, the climax after another.

2. The topics of special programs have been upgraded to find an organic integration between science and fun.

Scientific rigor: Broaden the scope, explore the depth of research, and ferment topic discussion, and incorporate various forms and means such as experimental interpretation, model demonstration, etc., starting from the core knowledge points of the topic, linking and extending more related field knowledge, and analyzing layer by layer Progressively, enhance the scientific rigor of the program content and the proportion of dry goods, and present a summer science feast for the audience.

Interesting life: dig out the form of topic presentation, start from the aspects of visualization, interaction, observability, etc., establish the connection between boring hard-core theory and life, stimulate the interest of the audience, and soften it to conform to the viewing habits of TV audiences. Fun science.

3. The character setting of the special program has been upgraded, from a single point of view to a multi-angle discussion.

Set up a “guessing group”. The answers and opinions provided by the guests in the multi-dimensional discussion on the spot can be used as a reference for identifying people’s answers, and may give correct guidance. confusing and misleading. By identifying people’s judgments on the answers given by guessers, it advocates the concept of independent thinking and not blind obedience. Break the static one-way output state, discuss and speculate from multiple angles, generate the collision of multiple viewpoints, and present more intense and colorful thinking sparks.

Set up nine “identifiers”, select answerers, and accurately represent various consumer groups. Their answer choices and guidance judgments are based on point-to-point, showing different types of consumers. Different levels of cognition and opinions on the same topic . At the same time, it also means that the target audience actively realizes the transformation from “passive absorption of conclusions” to “active independent thinking” of objective things; through the process of thinking presented in the program, it drives the TV audience to expand their thinking and cognitive circles, and transmits Out of the advocacy and popularization of the concept of “all people’s thinking”.

3. Strong sense of science fiction and strong sense of interaction, maximize the benefits of accurate communication

The show boldly adopts the innovative stage art design of “four-sided screen”. The deep starry sky around and the giant flying saucer-style screen fill the sci-fi atmosphere. Under the shaping of light and shadow, the audience will be taken into the immersive walk of the future world. .

All-round simulation of the ecosystem in which audiences acquire knowledge under the background of information fragmentation and diversification of channels. The surrounding screens represent four common information verification methods: “expert authoritative interpretation”, “hands-on experiment verification”, “self-media confident speech” and “adherence to self-thinking and judgment”. In order to better highlight the process of verifying and exploring the truth, the area for identifying people and guessers has been cleverly designed, which is both different and unified; at the same time, combined with the positional relationship, it shows that human beings are often accompanied by rumors in the process of exploring the truth. , which requires patient thinking, careful discrimination, and independent judgment.

The program has a strong sense of interaction. In addition to the interaction between the guests of the conjecture group, the identification person, and the host, there is also the interaction between the identification person and the audience in front of the screen, which has achieved the participation of the whole people. All viewers participate in interesting topics, and enjoy the joy of finding truth and answers in the shredding process. At the same time, guests and people from different fields, circles, and different age groups represent different consumer groups in the current society to a certain extent, output their thoughts and different views on the same issues from their own perspectives, and use TV audiences to seek belonging The psychology of feeling and identity will strengthen the resonance and stickiness when watching.

The summer special program “Happy Conjecture” of the main station abandons the traditional thinking mode, and applies the linkage of large and small screens to the extreme, forming a powerful national thinking and happy sharing; Form a strong popular science effect. Efforts to innovate, well-produced, and novel topic selection are a successful attempt, effectively enhancing the guidance and influence of public opinion in the summer publicity and education of the General Station. A cultural feast.