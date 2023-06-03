70% of the components of the immune system are found in intestinal tissue, that is the reason we can pay more attention to the health of the digestive tract and can be treated, one of which is by choosing the right probiotic supplements. Maintaining the health of the digestive tract can also help to increase body endurance and prevent other health problems. How to choose the right probiotic supplement and recommended dosage to keep the digestive tract healthy?

Interlac The Right Probiotic Supplement for the Whole Family

It’s not a joke anymore, problems with the gastrointestinal tract must be addressed immediately, constipation, diarrhea, especially if it occurs in children, it’s a shame it makes their daily activities uncomfortable, children are also too late to be able to learn to get used to defecating on their own in the bathroom, slowly mommy provide supplements (not drugs) to maintain the health of the digestive tract, and treat constipation which is one of the health problems of the digestive tract.

The importance of maintaining the child’s digestive tract so that it can maximize the absorption of food and drinks consumed. To increase the immunity of children and families, it is very important to keep the child’s digestive tract healthy. In fact, 80% of our immune system is located in the digestive tract. Because of this, medical experts agree that good digestive health is a reflection of general body health.

A healthy digestive tract contains good bacteria (probiotics) which also support the immune system. Gastrointestinal health can be disrupted by the development of bad bacteria caused by poor eating habits, poor hygiene, stress, diarrhea, and excessive use of drugs.

The content of Interlac as a Probiotic Maintains the Health of the Family Gastrointestinal Tract

To treat constipation in children and other digestive tract disorders with good bacteria supplements, namely Probiotics.

Probiotics are good bacteria that can live in the digestive tract and play a vital role in health and disease prevention in humans. On average, infants aged 0-2 months suffer from gastrointestinal disorders, one of which is diarrhea 3.2 times a year. Dangerous diarrhea in infants can cause chronic dehydration, indigestion and malnutrition.

Interlac is a clinically tested probiotic with rapid response capabilities. Interlac is different from other probiotic supplements. Interlac is the only probiotic product that contains probiotics in Indonesia Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis, a probiotic strain from BioGaiaa Swedish company known as the World Leader in Probiotics.

This probiotic supplement product uses patented Lactobacillus reuteri strains, clinically tested, and fulfill probiotic requirements from WHO. The Lactobacillus reuteri strain contained in Interlac has been clinically tested to support recovery from various health problems such as diarrhea, constipation, colic, dyspepsia, respiratory infections, immunity and others.

This Lactobacillus reuteri strain is patented strains with the most clinical trials in the world. Around the world, until December 2022, the Lactobacillus reuteri strain used by Interlac has been supported by 258 clinical trials in more than 21,000 participants,” said Isabelle Ducellier, CEO of BioGaia.

In Indonesia, Interlac is also a favorite probiotic supplement. Based on the Home Tester Club Indonesia survey in November 2022 of 247 mothers, 9 out of 10 mothers chose Interlac as a probiotic to maintain the health of their family’s digestive tract.

Choice of Interlac Variants to Maintain Family Gastrointestinal Health

Interlac can be consumed starting from newborns, infants, children, adults, the elderly, pregnant women as well as nursing mothers to maintain the digestive tract and has the benefit of increasing body immunity. Usually the comfort for interlac consumption varies at each level of family members. So mom is ready starting from drops, sachets to chewable tablets.

One sign of the right probiotic supplement is if the probiotic supplement is clinically tested and safe for consumption by all ages, from newborns to the elderly. Really answer the needs of consumers because Interlac provides a variety of choices.

There are also various variants of the Interlac probiotic supplement. There are drops, sachets, chewable tablets, and lozenges, which can be selected according to age and needs. Interlac has the first probiotic + Vitamin D3 combination in Indonesia which can increase the absorption of vitamin D better than if you only consume vitamin D alone.

It has been clinically tested to maintain digestive tract health, so Interlac + Vit D3 is a practical supplement that is very safe and easy for children to consume. Interlac + Vit D is in the form of a delicious orange-flavored chewable tablet and can be consumed from children aged 2 years, adults, the elderly, and is safe for pregnant women.

Interlac Recommendations for Infants (0 – 3 years)

Diarrhea: 5 days of use

Constipation: 2 weeks of use

Spit up / Regurgitation : 4 weeks of use

Colic: 3 weeks of use

Immunity : Long term use

 Administration of INTERLAC to newborns is proven to be safe and effective in increasing immunity

 Helps prevent atopic dermatitis

 Helps prevent infections (fever, influenza, diarrhea)

 Prevent the baby’s immunity to allergies

Interlac Recommendations for Children and Adults (over 3 years)

Diarrhea: 5 days of use

Constipation: 2 weeks of use

Chronic constipation in adults: 1 month of use

Immunity : Long term use

Companion consumption of antibiotics

Interlac Drops

Rules for use: 1x 5 drops per day

Shake well before use

It is advisable to use a spoon

Plain taste for babies and children

Storage below 25′

Interlac Sachet

Rules for use: 1 sachet per day

Dissolve in a little water

It is advisable to use a spoon

Plain taste for babies and children

Close tightly after use and store below 25′

Interlac Chewable Tablets (in strawberry and lemon flavours)

Instructions for use: 1 tablet per day

Storage below 25′

Authenticity of Interlac Products

In order not to make the wrong purchase, we can also look at genuine and fake products, so as much as possible, buy at a trusted official store. Currently, there are many counterfeit Interlac products on the market, which in terms of packaging are very similar to the original Interlac, make sure to buy them at the Interbat Official Store in your favorite e-commerce, or offline at baby shops, viva health, watsons, guardians and trusted pharmacies. Mom bought it here Mom: https://linktr.ee/interlacprobiotics so don’t worry because it’s guaranteed authenticity.

When mom gave it to Babam and Andara there were no problems at all and it was quite easy, Babam and Andara also didn’t refuse when they were told to consume Interlac. Babam and Andara’s chapters have become smoother and have learned to go to the bathroom by themselves. Interlac also helps mommy to provide an explanation that defecation is not scary and it doesn’t hurt anymore.

