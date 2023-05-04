Internal PRO: while Jorge Macri and Quirós remain in the race, Vidal threatens to apply

After Soledad Acuña will drop out of the electoral competition In Buenos Aires city, Jorge Macri y Fernan Quiros ratified this Wednesday that they are still in the race for the succession of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, while Mary Eugenia Vidal threatens to set foot in the City again.

“I’m going to be a candidate”assured the Buenos Aires Minister of Government, and pointed out that after the departure of Acuña now “there are two pre-candidates for the PRO who are presenting themselves in the PASO” and then he must “decide the people”.

When talking about the possibility of Vidal returning to the City, Jorge Macri said: “He told me that he wants to be a candidate for president.”

Nevertheless, Vidal would have decided not to be a presidential candidatesomething that leaves her free in case she resumes her initiative in the Buenos Aires territory.

For his part, Quirós also ratified his candidacyalthough he maintained that his “personal position” is that “someone who is the only PRO candidate in the PASO” would have to be found.

“My personal position is that because in the PASO we compete with other parties, we would have to find someone who is the only (pre) candidate for the PRO in the PASO,” said the Health Minister.

And he added: “You have to find some mechanism (for measurement) and then generate the corresponding political agreements. That is the mechanism that we would have to use to present a consensus candidacy“.

A consultant survey circuitswhich measured the voting intention of different candidates for head of government, showed that Jorge Macri is the best oriented for the Buenos Aires succession.

According to this measurement, carried out in the last week of April in the 15 Buenos Aires communes, he affirmed that the Minister of Government reaches the 23.7% of the votesfollowed by Martin Lousteauthe candidate of radicalism in the internal Juntos por el Cambio, with 18.5%.

In third place, the survey placed Leandro Santorofrom the Frente de Todos, with 17.3%, ahead of the libertarian Ramiro Marrawith 13.9%.

Quirós was in fifth place with 6.4% of voting intentions, according to the survey of circuits released this Wednesday.

