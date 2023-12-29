Internal Strife and Multiple Ex-Relationships Rock Bridgewater Fund Management

Bridgewater Fund, one of the largest investment funds in the world, is currently embroiled in an internal battle that has brought personal relationships among top management to the forefront of public opinion. Since the retirement of legendary investor Ray Dalio and the appointment of Nir Bar Dia as CEO, the fund has faced significant upheaval within its executive ranks.

Soon after Bar Dia’s appointment, a major personnel shakeup was implemented, leading to an internal complaint regarding the hiring of Erin Miles, a former girlfriend of Bar Dia, and her fiancé Sean Macrae as co-CEOs of Bridgewater Investments. This move prompted a letter of objection from Paul Ross, who claimed that the company engaged in nepotism, age and gender discrimination.

Following this, the board of directors of Bridgewater Associates hired an external law firm to investigate the matter. The investigation concluded that Paul Ross’s claims had no basis. However, tensions within the company continued to rise, leading to a statement from Bridgewater’s co-chairmen accusing the company of perpetuating a harmful dynamic that particularly targets capable women.

The situation at Bridgewater Fund is not unique, as other prominent companies such as McDonald’s, BP, CME Group, and BlackRock have also faced issues related to undisclosed relationships among top executives. The fund’s unique circumstances are attributed to the young workforce and the strict rules governing personal and professional conduct known as “Dalio’s principles,” coined after the fund’s former boss, Ray Dalio.

According to insider sources, Bar Dia and Erin Miles had been in a relationship for four years, during which both were rapidly promoted within Bridgewater. Miles was later engaged to Sean Macrae, adding a further layer of complexity to the situation, as both Macrae and Miles are currently working at Bridgewater Associates.

Ultimately, while the internal governance issues have drawn significant attention to the fund, the evaluation of Bridgewater’s management will depend on the fund’s investment performance. Despite the internal turmoil, the fund has maintained its position as one of the most profitable hedge funds globally. However, with a new management team at the helm, Bridgewater’s future performance remains uncertain.

