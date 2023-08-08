International cat day: how to prevent diseases

Since 2002, International Cat Day is celebrated every August 8. The date, established by the International Fund for the Protection of Animals and their Habitat (IFAW), seeks above all to sensitize their owners about the importance of the care they require.

In a day created to honor some of the most popular pets in the world, we reflect on the most common diseases that cats suffer from and the advantages of castration to avoid unwanted pregnancies and other diseases or accidents.

Agile, independent, affectionate. According to a global study, cats became the second most popular companion animal, only after dogs. In Argentina, 32% of homes have cats as a companion animal.

Despite the “seven lives” that these pets are instilled in, the truth is that there are diseases to which these animals are more prone, such as diabetes, kidney failure, hyperthyroidism, respiratory diseases and feline panleukopenia.

To keep a pet healthy and avoid any health problem, it is important to keep the vaccination schedule up to date.

As a symptom that should awaken the attention radars of its owners is the increase in water intake, the increase in appetite and the recurrence around the number of times the cat urinates.

The most common diseases in cats

Renal insufficiency: 30% of cats can suffer from chronic renal failure. In these cases, the kidneys stop filtering toxic substances.

The most common symptoms of kidney failure are a noticeable increase in water intake and an increase in the number of times the cat urinates. The animal begins to lose weight through vomiting, diarrhea.

Respiratory diseases: Both Feline Calicivirus (FCV) and Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis (FHV) are the most common. FCV is one of the leading causes of upper respiratory infections and is considered one of the most common viruses in the domestic feline population.

The main problem with these diseases is that they can be asymptomatic, therefore, the pet can become a “healthy” transmitter. Transmission is usually through direct contact between infected cats or through contact with contaminated objects, such as feeders, drinkers, and toys.

VHF, misnamed “cat flu”, is a very common and recurrent respiratory viral disease, especially in the coldest months of the year. It spreads through the animal’s sneezing and is easily contagious with other cats.

diabetes in cats it is very similar to that which occurs in humans. There is an excess of glucose in the blood, but it cannot enter the cells due to a deficiency of insulin, or rather of the receptors for this hormone. Among the most common symptoms of this pathology, the animal’s appetite and water intake increase, it loses weight and shows an increase in urine production.

Another recurring disease in cats is hyperthyroidism In cats it is produced, in general, by tumors that generate a high concentration of thyroid hormone. The symptoms associated with this disease are increased water intake, increased urine production, weight loss, and increased and selective appetite.

Finally and most dangerous is the Panleucopenia felina. It is a highly contagious viral infection that is transmitted from an infected cat to a healthy one through contact with urine, feces, and nasal secretions. Its diagnosis causes great concern among veterinarians and owners, since it is usually associated with an unfavorable prognosis and high mortality (30-50%).

Castration as a preventive measure

This operation has many advantages. The first and most important is that it avoids the risk of unwanted pregnancies and helps reduce the population of stray cats. In addition, it decreases the probability that the cat will suffer from certain diseases and behave in an unsociable way.

It should be noted that, in Buenos Aires as in the main cities of the country, there are free castration places promoted both by zoonoses -as in the province of Buenos Aires- or by the government of the City of Buenos Aires through the web.

Although it is always advisable to consult a professional, the operation is usually carried out about six months before the pet reaches its age of sexual maturity. Being that moment from eight weeks of life.

Beyond the sex of the pet, neutering prevents the spread of genetically transmitted diseases and sexual frustration. Particularly in females, castration eliminates the risk of diseases related to the ovaries or the uterus, such as cancer, pyometra, polycystic ovaries and metritis. It also reduces the risk of hormone-induced diseases, such as breast cancer or false pregnancies.

In males, castration eliminates the risk of testicular-related diseases, such as cancer, and reduces the risk of testosterone-induced diseases, such as prostatitis, perianal adenomas and hernias, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Other recommendations to care for your cat

Maintaining a clean environment contributes to the development of the animal’s health. Water container and individual food container. Regular internal deworming. Regular external deworming (to prevent the spread of fleas and ticks) When in doubt, always consult a veterinary professional.

