International Chamber Music Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music” 2025 – mica

On the occasion of 12th International Chamber Music Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music” 2025 – Member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and the Alink Argerich Foundation – will present contemporary compositions for Trio for piano, violin and cello (piano trio) sought. The call for entries pursues the dedicated goal of creating new works for this chamber music genre.

The award-winning work will be programmed as a compulsory piece in the piano trio section of the above-mentioned competition in Graz in February 2025 and will be (premièred) several times.

Die Jury is made up of internationally renowned personalities (composers and instrumentalists).

Chia CHOU (Chair)

Clemens Gadenstatter

Clemens Nachtman

N.N.

Conditions of Participation

The competition is public and composers accessible to all nations and stateless people.

Age limit: 38 years old, born after March 27, 1986

Submission deadline: March 27, 2024

prize money: € 5.000

The competition management reserves the right for the jury to split the prize and, if necessary, to award up to two works. In the event of an award, performance of the work during the 12th FS&MM Competition cannot be guaranteed.

A composition for trio for piano, violin and violoncello with a maximum playing time of 15 minutes is to be submitted.

To be submitted:

the completed, signed registration form

a scan from passport or identity card

die Score in anonymous copy (with a self-chosen pseudonym instead of the name) a short biography including training and teachers

via MUVAC (Registration will be open from 11/27/2023 – 3/27/2024.)

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: March 27, 2024

Other price components

The award-winning composition will be included in the repertoire of the trio for piano, violin and cello section of the 12th International Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music” as a compulsory piece. If two works receive an award, both will be put up for election by the participants. In February 2025, the prize-winning works will be premiered. Like the previous competitions, the 12th International Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music” will be documented in audio form. All submitted compositions selected by the jury will be included in the library of the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz. The award winners will be invited to the award ceremony, the travel and hotel costs will be covered by the University of Art and Design Graz.

Terms and Conditions

The work may not have already been accepted for a world premiere, nor may it have been publicly performed, awarded prizes, or published. The submissions will be anonymously submitted to the jurors for assessment. By July 2024, a jury meeting will decide on the award of the prize and the participants will then be informed of the result. If necessary, the jury can also split the prize and select two works as prize-winning works.

The world premiere is reserved for the 12th International Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music”. The official award ceremony will take place as part of the 12th International Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music” in February 2025 in Graz.

The prize money is a gross amount! The actual payment amount is determined after deducting the taxes incurred in Austria, which the Graz University of Art and Design must pay directly to the tax office.

Information

University of Music and Performing Arts Graz

Competitions department

Leonhardstrasse 15, 8010 Graz/Austria

T: +43 316 389 1900; +43 664 88761832

E: [email protected]

Link:

KUG: 12th International Chamber Music Competition “Franz Schubert and Modern Music” 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

