International court rejected Orazul’s lawsuits against Argentina for energy policies

A tribunal of the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) awarded in favor of Argentina in the arbitration that began in 2019 and requested by Orazul, concessionaire of the Cerros Colorados hydroelectric complex in Neuquén. The Spanish company had alleged that different energy policies applied after 2003 “did not protect their investment nor did they provide a stable regulatory framework. Furthermore, he demanded that the country compensation of 504 million dollarswhich was also not approved.

Orazul was the first company in request ICSID arbitration against the Argentine State in 2019. With just over three years of treatment, the court decided to reject all of the demands made through an award sent to the parties yesterday Thursday. In the letter, which Energía On accessed, a detail of Orazul’s complaints is provided.

The firm alleged that the National State violated different points of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (TBI) Argentina-Spain. These include failing to provide fair and equitable treatment between firms; that the State affected its operation with «unreasonable, arbitrary and discriminatory measures«; and that it did not protect Orazul and its investments by not offering legal and regulatory security.

Also, he pointed out that The country illegally expropriated Orazul’s investments. Added to these claims is the complaint that Argentina failed to comply with the obligations it contracted with respect to Orazul’s investments in the Electricity Law and the Agreements of the Investment Fund to Increase the Supply of Electric Energy in the Wholesale Market (Foninvemem). , among others.

The measures to which Orazul refers were established by the country since 2003. With them They modified the electricity regulatory framework. According to the firm, they were going to be temporary and should have been reversed in 2006 or since then, which did not happen. Orazul pointed out that The income of electricity generators was substantially reduced.

«They created a discriminatory pricing regime, and prevented electricity generators from collecting their income. The Claimant alleges that Argentina’s measures in the electricity generation sector damaged their shareholding in Argentina and violated multiple provisions of the Argentina-Spain BIT,” the court states in the award.

Therefore, Orazul had requested compensation “for the amount necessary to eliminate all the consequences of Argentina’s breaches of the Treaty.” He had estimated it in the amount of 667.3 million dollars plus interest and costs based on defaults on Spot Prices and Power Payments in mid-2006, which for fFebruary 2010 was reduced to 504 million dollars.

From the defense of the National State, carried out by members in charge of the Treasury Attorney General’s Office, they stressed that Orazul benefited from electricity market regulations and agreements entered into voluntarily with the government. In any case, the Respondent maintains that it fulfilled its obligations and that the claims are “excessively exaggerated.”

With an extensive exposition of the arguments of the parties involved, The ICSID court decided to reject all the demands made by Orazul. He indicated his jurisdiction over the claims and defined that each party must bear its own costs and half of the arbitration. “All other claims and requests are rejected,” they stressed.

“Having determined that the Respondent did not breach any obligations under international law, The Court also rejects the claim for compensation and interests of the Claimant”, so Argentina will not have to pay the million-dollar amount requested by Orazul.





