2023 – HAPPINESS DAY. The International Day of Happiness is celebrated, instituted in 2012 by the United Nations in recognition of the important role of this emotional state in the lives of people around the world.

Consult everything published about ephemeris in The voice.

The date seeks to promote the idea that happiness is a fundamental human right and to highlight the importance of people all over the world aspiring to be happy.

The initiative to establish a day dedicated to happiness was proposed by Bhutan, a country located in the Himalayan region, which since the early 1970s measures the progress of its country in terms of “Gross National Happiness” instead of using the traditional Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Finally, in 2012, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. Since then, this day has been celebrated every year with different activities, events and campaigns to promote happiness, connection and solidarity among people around the world.

More ephemeris

1861 – EARTHQUAKE OF CUYO. An earthquake measuring 7 degrees on the Richter scale shakes the city of Mendoza and causes the death of 4,247 people and hundreds of injuries, the largest earthquake in the history of the province of Cuyo. The earthquake caused fires that took four days to put out.

1953 – NACE LUISA KULIOK. The award-winning actress Luisa Kuliok (Luisa Matilde Kullock) with an extensive career in theater, film and television is born in Buenos Aires. She gained international fame with the telenovela “La extraña dama” (1989).

1957 – NACE SPIKE LEE. American actor and filmmaker Spike Lee (Shelton Jackson Lee), director of Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman and Do the right thing, among other celebrated films, was born in the city of Atlanta (Georgia, USA).

1966 – THE RHYME OF CHRISTMAS. The Jules Rimet Cup, then the highest soccer trophy, which was on display in London to promote the 1966 World Cup in England, was stolen. It was found thanks to the dog Pickles, the pet of British journalist David Corbett, who discovered it next to a neighbor’s car of his employer. Corbett received a medal and a $1,500 reward and a special gift for his pet, who was also decorated.

1969 – JOHN LENNON. Beatle John Lennon marries Japanese artist Yoko Ono at the British consulate on the Rock of Gibraltar with only two guests as witnesses to the wedding. Lennon left The Beatles in September 1969 and his departure was not immediately announced because the British pop rock band was renegotiating its recording contract.

1971 – ALEXANDER KAPRANOS. Born in the town of Almondsbury (Gloucestershire, England) is the British musician and composer Alexander Kapranos, leader, guitarist and vocalist of the rock band Franz Ferdinand.

2002 – THE SIMULATORS. The Telefé channel broadcasts the first chapter of the successful television series Los Simuladores, directed by Damián Szifrón and starring Diego Peretti, Alejandro Fiore, Martín Seefeld and Federico D’Elía. The series won the 2002 Martín Fierro de Oro Award. After a second season in 2003, versions of the series were made in Chile, Spain, Mexico and Russia.

2016 – BARACK OBAMA. The president of the United States, Barack Obama, arrives in Havana on a rapprochement visit with Cuba, 54 years after his country issued an economic blockade against the Caribbean island. Obama thus became the first US president to visit Cuba since 1928.

2020 – MANDATORY QUARANTINE. The decree of necessity and urgency of President Alberto Fernández enters into force, which ordered the “total isolation” of the population to face the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS Cov-2 virus that appeared at the end of 2019 in the Chinese city from Wuhan.

2020 – AMADEO CARRIZO DIES. At the age of 93, former soccer player Amadeo Carrizo, one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Argentine soccer and a pioneer in the innovation of plays in his position, dies in Buenos Aires. He played for River Plate, Millonarios de Colombia and the Argentine national team.

Other ephemeris

1583- Juan de Garay and 40 more Spaniards die at the hands of the natives while they slept in the open, on their journey to Santa Fe de la Vera Cruz (Argentina).

1807- The English take Alexandria, after the arrival of Napoleon’s army in Egypt.

1814- The Chilean army, under the command of General O’Higgins, defeats the royal troops, commanded by General Gabino Gaínza, in the fields of Membrillar.

1815- Napoleon arrives in Paris and begins the period of his second and short-lived term: the “hundred days”.

1878- Salgar-Wyse Treaty, by virtue of which Colombia ceded to Lucien Napoleón Bonaparte Wyse the privilege of building the Panama Canal.

1916- German physicist and mathematician Albert Einstein publishes his “General Theory of Relativity.”

1926- Chinese Civil War: An alleged conspiracy by the captain of the warship Zhongshan triggers the war between Chiang-Kai-Shek’s Kuomintang and the Chinese Communist Party.

1956- Tunisia proclaims its independence.

1956- Eruption of Mount Bezymianny in Kamchatka, Russia, a volcano thought to be extinct. It is considered the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.

1974- A young British man tries to kidnap Anne of England, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, and her husband Captain Mark Philips on their way to Buckingham Palace in London.

1995- The religious sect “Aum Shinrikyo” (Supreme Truth) attacks the Tokyo subway with sarin gas. With thirteen dead and several thousand intoxicated, it was the worst terrorist attack in the history of Japan.

2001- The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) condemns Peru for a massacre of peasants in 1991 known as the “Barrios Altos” case.

2003- At 5:35 local time, the invasion of Iraq begins.

2010- Pope Benedict XVI apologizes to the victims of pedophile priests in Ireland.

2014- The Russian Duma ratifies the incorporation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol into the Russian Federation.

BIRTHS

1828- Henrik Ibsen, Norwegian playwright.

1890- Beniamino Gigli, Italian tenor.

1915- Sviatoslav Richter, Ukrainian pianist.

1915- Rosetta Tharpe, “Sister Rosetta” American gospel singer and guitarist, pioneer of rock and roll.

1927- José Guinovart, Spanish painter.

1936- Lina Morgan, Spanish comic actress.

1947- Hasan Ibn Talal, prince of Jordan.

1950- William Hurt, American actor.

1957- Spike Lee, American film director.

1958- Holly Hunter, American actress.

1967- Yukito Kishiro, Japanese comic artist.

1968- John Kocinski, American motorcycle racer.

DEATHS

1929- Ferdinand Foch, French marshal.

1947- Pedro Emilio Coll, Venezuelan writer.

1990- Victor Rothschild, British financier.

1993- Antonio Quadros, Portuguese philosopher and historian.

2004- Juliana of the Netherlands, mother of Queen Beatrix.

2009 – Abdelatif Filali, former Moroccan prime minister.

2017- David Rockefeller, American banker.

2018- Paul Bocuse, French chef, promoter of “nouvelle cuisine”.

2020- Carlos Falcó, Marquis of Griñón, Spanish aristocrat and businessman.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

