International Day of Remembrance of the Chernobyl Disaster: 37 years after the tragedy

1986 – CHERNOBYL TRAGEDY. One of the reactors at the Vladimir Illich Lenin atomic power plant explodes, 18 kilometers from the city of Chernobyl, in northern Ukraine, the worst nuclear accident in history.

Two plant employees were killed in the explosion and 29 others died in the three months that followed from burns and radioactivity.

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day

On December 8, 2016, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution designating April 26 as International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day, also known as Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day.

In its resolution, the General Assembly recognized that, even 30 years later, “the long-term consequences persist and the affected communities and territories still have demands in relation to this problem” and invited “all Member States, competent bodies of the United Nations system and other international organizations, as well as civil society, to celebrate the day”.

Chernobyl tragedy

The accident started during a safety test in an RBMK. The test was a simulated power outage to help create a safety procedure to keep Reactor 4 cooling water circulating until backup electrical generators could provide power.

Three such tests had been conducted since 1982, but had not provided a solution. On a fourth attempt, an unexpected 10-hour delay meant that an unready operational shift was on duty. The causes and development of the accident are controversial. There is a general consensus that since the previous day a test had been carried out that required reducing power, during which a series of imbalances occurred in reactor 4 of this nuclear power plant.

These imbalances led to uncontrolled overheating of the nuclear reactor core and one or two successive explosions, followed by a fire spewing gases with high levels of radioactivity.

More ephemeris

1900 – ROBERTO ARLT. The writer and journalist Roberto Arlt, a pioneer of the modern novel in Argentina, was born in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores. His most outstanding novels are “The Rabid Toy”, “The Crazy Seven” and “The Flamethrowers”. He also stood out for his columns published in the Buenos Aires newspaper El Mundo.

1937 – GUERNICA BOMBING. In the middle of the Spanish Civil War, the town of Guernica, in the Basque Country, is bombed, killing at least 126 civilians. The attack was committed by the German Condor Legion and the Italian Legionary Aviation who were fighting in favor of the rebel side against the Second Republic. Pablo Picasso reflected the horror of that attack in the painting Guernica, one of the Spanish artist’s most outstanding works.

1940 – GEORGE MORODER. The Italian musician, composer and DJ Giorgio Moroder was born in the city of Val Gardena (South Tyrol, Italy), a great influence on bands like Daft Punk and an innovator of disco music. He edited more than fifteen albums.

1942 – LITTLE WAREHOUSE OF THE MIDDLE. The restaurant La bodeguita del medio opens its doors in Havana, an emblem of Cuban gastronomy and famous for having been frequented by the American writer Ernest Hemingway and visited by other cultural and political personalities.

1949 – CARLOS BIANCHI. Former soccer player and former coach Carlos Bianchi, the most winning coach in the history of Argentine soccer, is born in Buenos Aires. Leading Boca Juniors, he won three local championships, two Copa Libertadores and one Intercontinental. He is the second Argentine player with the most goals in first division tournaments with a mark of 385 goals in 546 games, only surpassed by Lionel Messi.

1964 – ALFREDO DI STÉFANO. Argentine striker Alfredo Di Stéfano plays his last Spanish League game with Real Madrid, where he developed a brilliant career that led him to be one of the best players in the history of football. It was in the match that the “merengue” team beat Real Oviedo 1-0 at home.

1985 – SAINT EMILIAN. A fire breaks out at the Saint Emilien neuropsychiatric clinic in the Saavedra neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where 86 people die. It was not determined if anyone was responsible for the tragic incident.

1990 – LAND OF FIRE. Law 23,775 is sanctioned, which establishes the creation of the province of Tierra del Fuego, Antártida and Islas del Atlántico Sur with its capital in Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world.

2019 – AVENGERS ENDGAME. The multi-award winning film Avengers Endgame (Avengers, the end of the game), the highest grossing film in the history of United States cinema, is released.

2022 – ICA NEW. Ricardo Luis Novo, artistically known as Ica Novo, died at the age of 70. He died in the city of Córdoba. He was a native of Deán Funes. The singer-songwriter was the author of the consecrated chacarera “Del norte Cordobés”.

2023 – LESBIAN VISIBILITY. Lesbian Visibility Day is celebrated with the aim that all women with different sexual preferences are respected, valued and can enjoy the same spaces in society, without any type of discrimination towards them.

2023 – INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated, instituted by the United Nations in 2000 to promote innovation and creativity.

Other ephemeris

1544.- The Spanish captain Domingo Martinez de Irala is proclaimed Governor of Paraguay.

1828.- Russia declares war on Turkey for an alleged violation of the Ackermann treaty.

1845.- “El Paraguayo Independiente”, the first printed newspaper in Paraguay, begins to be published.

1860.- The treaty that puts an end to the war in Africa between Spain and Morocco is signed in Tetouan.

1915.- I World War: the allies and Italy reach a secret agreement whereby the former offer the latter territorial compensation if it declares war on Austria.

1925.- The Germans elect Marshal Paul von Hindenburg as President of the Republic.

1936.- The Popular Front wins the elections in France.

1937.- Spanish Civil War. The German Condor Legion bombards the Basque town of Gernika.

1962.- The Ranger IV lunar probe hits the far side of the Moon, in what was the first arrival of an American spacecraft to another celestial body. He did not send images due to a technical failure.

1973.- Paraguay and Brazil sign the treaty that allows the construction of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, the most powerful in the world, on the Paraná River, the border between the two countries.

1990.- Carlos Pizarro, candidate for the presidency of Colombia, is assassinated by the April 19 movement (M-19).

1991.- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is distinguished with the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

1998.- In Guatemala City, Bishop Juan Gerardi is assassinated, two days after the publication of the report Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (REMHI), an account of the atrocities committed during the civil war that lasted 36 years.

2002.- Chile and the European Union reach an association and free trade agreement.

2008.- The Spanish fishing vessel “Playa de Bakio” was released, kidnapped six days earlier by pirates in Somali waters.

2009.- Rafael Correa wins the presidential re-election of Ecuador.

2010.- The former Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega is extradited to France after spending twenty years incarcerated in the US.

2012.- The Sierra Leone Special Court (TESL) finds former Liberian President Charles Taylor guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

– The Argentine Senate approves the expropriation of the bulk of Repsol’s shares in YPF.

2016.- Pablo Neruda is definitively buried in his house in Isla Negra, three years after his exhumation to find out if he had been murdered.

2017.- Venezuela announces that it will leave the OAS for calling a meeting of foreign ministers without their endorsement.

2018.- Comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of three crimes of sexual assault.

2020.- Saudi Arabia eliminates the death penalty for minors.

BIRTHS

1564.- William Shakespeare, English playwright.

1798.- Eugene Delacroix, French painter.

1889.- Ludwig Wittgenstein, Austrian philosopher.

1894.- Rudolf Hess, German soldier and politician.

1898.- Vicente Aleixandre, Spanish poet, Nobel Prize 1977.

1916.- Morris West, Australian writer.

1956.- Imanol Arias, Spanish actor.

1970.- Melania Trump, former model and former first lady of the United States.

DEATHS

1910.- Bjornstjerne Bjornson, Norwegian writer, Nobel Prize for Literature.

1946.- Hermann A. Keyserling, German philosopher.

1984.- Count Basie, American jazz musician.

1989.- Lucille Ball, American actress.

2005. August Roa Bastos, Paraguayan writer.

2017.- Jonathan Demme, film director, American.

Source: own and agencies.

