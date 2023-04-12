2023 – ICE CREAM. International Ice Cream Day is celebrated, an opportunity to enjoy this delicious dessert and to recognize the important contribution of the ice cream industry to the economy and culture of many countries.

However, the origin of Ice Cream Day is not clear and, moreover, it is celebrated on different dates in different countries of the world. In many countries it is celebrated on July 18, a date believed to have been established by the International Dairy Foods Association in 1984.

In other places, this dessert is also celebrated every December 1. However, in countries like Argentina, Chile, the United States and Canada, Ice Cream Day is commemorated every April 12, and is also known as Free Ice Cream (or Cone) Day.

What are the favorite ice cream flavors in Argentina

The Artisan Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers Association (AFADHYA), an entity that brings together artisan ice cream parlors from all over the country, released the data from the latest investigation they carried out, together with the consultant D’Alessio IROL, on the consumption of ice cream from the country.

The survey was carried out last summer and yielded interesting results on which are the most popular flavors in the country.

The preference for traditional flavors, such as chocolate and dulce de leche, remains, but creams and fruit added to the top 5. According to the survey, the lemon entered among the winners.

Below, the most chosen flavors in the summer 2022-2023:

Chocolate with almonds 40% Sweet milk granita 40% Dulce de leche 37% Sambayón 35 % Lemon 34% Red fruits 31% North wind 31% Dark chocolate 30% Mascarpone 29 % Strawberry cream 29%

In the previous survey, published in April 2022, the four most popular flavors were the same. However, the iced dulce de leche narrowly beat the chocolate with almonds.

The striking thing was position number five: last year bitter chocolate had won, while this year lemon did (position number 9 of the 2021-2022 survey).

Another surprise was the tramontana: this year it was ranked number 7 while, in 2022, it had not entered the top 10. It was in 11th, with 27%.

More ephemeris

1874 – NICOLAS AVELLANEDA. The lawyer Nicolás Avellaneda, candidate of the Autonomist Party, wins the presidential elections with 64.73% of the votes, defeating former President Bartolomé Mitre, leader of the Unitary Party who ruled between 1862 and 1868.

1891 – FOOTBALL START. The first two soccer matches are played in Argentina, which were: Buenos Aires FC 2 – Saint Andrew’s 5 and Old Caledonians 6 – Belgrano FC 0.

[1945-CHILEVSJAPAN Chile declares war on Japan at the end of World War II. The declaration of war, promoted by the Government of Juan Antonio Ríos, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies with 70 votes in favor and two abstentions.

1956 – ANDY GARCÍA. Cuban-American actor Andy García was born in Havana, who worked in fifty films and gained popularity for his role in the film “The Godfather III”, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, in which he played Vincent, the nephew of the mob boss Michael Corleone.

1969 – MARTIN FABIO. Born in the Buenos Aires city of Lomas de Zamora, singer Martín Fabio, lead singer of the popular rock and ska band Kapanga, with whom he recorded eleven albums.

1979 – CLAIRE DANES. American actress Claire Danes, winner of four Golden Globes and three Emmys, among other awards, was born in the district of Manhattan (New York, USA). She filmed more than 25 movies. She stood out for playing Carrie Mathison, the main character in the acclaimed television series Homeland.

1998 – PAULO LONDON. Born in the city of Córdoba, rapper and trap singer Paulo Londra, the third Argentine artist to enter the Billboard Social 50 list, which every year brings together the most popular songs in the world.

2005 – MARRIED WITH CHILDREN. The Telefé channel broadcasts the first chapter of the successful television comedy Casados ​​con hijos, starring Guillermo Francella, Florencia Peña and Luisana and Darío Lopilato. The series had two seasons, added 212 chapters and concluded in December 2006.

2007 – SUMO MEETING. After twenty years apart after the death of their leader, Luca Prodan, the members of the legendary rock band Sumo come together to play three songs during the Quilmes Rock Festival at the River Plate stadium. They performed the songs Crua chan, Divided by Happiness and Devedé.

2010- MARTIN PALERMO. Forward Martín Palermo scores two goals with which he reaches 220 with the Boca Juniors shirt, becoming the top scorer of the “xeneize” team. It was in the victory against Arsenal 4-0 at La Bombonera, when at 36 Palermo had gone a month without scoring goals.

2021- GLASS ARTIST AND DECORATOR. The National Day of the Glazier and Decorator is celebrated with which it aims to highlight the creativity and responsibility of those who perform these trades.

Other ephemeris

1861.- The Civil War begins between the northern and southern states of the North American Union.

1877.- After the assassination of Juan Bautista Gill, Higinio Uriarte assumes the presidency of Paraguay, which begins a period of terror to quell the uprisings.

1932.- Eight volcanoes in the Andean mountain range erupt with such violence that their ashes reach the Chilean city of Valparaíso from the west and Buenos Aires and Montevideo from the east.

1944.- New York premiere of the complete version of “El amor brujo”, by Manuel de Falla.

1950.- Prince Rainier ascends to the throne of Monaco.

1954.- Bill Haley and his Comets record Rock Around the Clock, one of the most important songs in the history of rock and roll.

1955.- Great victory against polio: it is reported that the Salk vaccine is effective in 80 percent of cases.

1985.- 18 people die and 82 are injured in an attack against the restaurant “El Descanso”, on the outskirts of Madrid, which is attributed to Islamic Jihad.

1999.- British architect Norman Foster wins the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

.- The President of the United States Bill Clinton is summoned by the Supreme Court for false testimony in the scandal of his sexual relations with the Mónica Lewinsky scholar.

2002.- A transitional government headed by businessman Pedro Carmona assumes power in Venezuela.

2003.- Hungary approves its entry into the European Union in a referendum.

2014.- A gigantic fire in Valparaíso (Chile) leaves twelve dead and 8,000 homeless.

2019.- The International Criminal Court refuses to authorize the investigation requested by the Prosecutor’s Office to examine alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan by US troops, the Taliban and the country’s authorities.

.- At least 24 people died in the collapse of two buildings in Rio de Janeiro, which had been built irregularly in an area controlled by parapolice groups.

2022.- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Economy Minister Rishi Sunak are fined by police for partying on Downing Street during the pandemic lockdown.

BIRTHS

1539.- Garcilaso de la Vega, “El Inca”, historian and Spanish soldier, born in Cuzco.

1908.- Carlos Lleras Restrepo, former president of Colombia.

1933.- Montserrat Caballé, Spanish lyric singer.

1942.- Carlos Reutemann, former rally driver and Argentine politician.

1947.- Tom Clancy, American writer.

1950.- Flavio Briatore, former Italian director of the Renault Formula One team.

1962.- Carlos Sainz, Spanish rally driver.

DEATHS

1555.- Juana de Castilla, daughter of the Catholic Monarchs and mother of Carlos I.

[1945-FranklinDRooseveltfourtimespresidentoftheUnitedStates

1975.- Josephine Baker, American singer and dancer.

2004.- Juan Valderrama Blanca, “Juanito Valderrama”, Spanish singer.

2017.- Michael Ballhaus, German cinematographer.

2018.- Sergio Pitol, Mexican writer.

2020.- Carlos Seco Serrano, Spanish historian.

Source: own and agencies.

