International Media Covers Miss Portugal Discrimination Scandal and Accused Refuses to Apologize

Miss Universe Organization Takes Action against YouTuber After Discrimination Scandal

The Miss Universe Organization has responded promptly to a recent scandal involving a prominent Salvadoran YouTuber, Cinco Zavala, after he was accused of discriminating against Miss Portugal, Marina Machete, during a live broadcast. Zavala, whose real name is Vicente Zavala, filmed the contestants at the headquarters hotel, but when Miss Portugal approached, he immediately turned the camera away to avoid filming her, citing the preference of his subscribers. This discriminatory action was widely condemned, and international media, including Telemundo, have covered the controversy.

Following the incident, the Miss Universe Organization took swift action and announced that Zavala has been permanently banned from their events and locations in El Salvador. In a statement to Telemundo, the organization emphasized their commitment to inclusivity and respect for all participants.

Despite the backlash, Zavala has remained defiant and unapologetic. In a video on his YouTube channel, he claimed that his decision to exclude Miss Portugal from the live broadcast was a result of the requests made by his subscribers and that he was merely following his principles and exercising his freedom of expression. Zavala also stated that he has no intention of apologizing for his actions.

The scandal has sparked a widespread debate about freedom of expression and respect for diversity, as well as the responsibilities of content creators in today’s digital era. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by transgender individuals, including those participating in high-profile events such as Miss Universe.

It remains to be seen how this controversy will impact Zavala’s online presence and reputation, as well as the broader discussions surrounding discrimination, freedom of speech, and social media accountability. The Miss Universe pageant continues, with participants focused on rehearsals and events, while the controversy surrounding Zavala’s actions remains in the spotlight. We will continue to monitor and report on any further developments in this ongoing story.