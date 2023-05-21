International Tea Day: benefits and origin of the most consumed drink in the world

2023 – TEA DAY. International Tea Day is celebrated on May 21, with the aim of promoting the production and consumption of this infusion in the world and raising awareness about the importance of this plant to end hunger and poverty in the world.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly made International Tea Day official.

But since 2005 this anniversary has been celebrated in the world, thanks to countries like China, India, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Turkey, Japan, among other large producers, who have wanted to captivate humanity with the many benefits it brings to health. this plant.

The origin of tea

Although the origin of tea is unknown for sure, the most internationally known legend is that of the Chinese emperor Shen Nung and dates back to the year 2737 BC.

As the story goes, the Emperor only drank boiled water for health reasons. One day, while he was heating this liquid under a tree, a strong breeze blew and some leaves fell into the bowl of water.

Shen Nung was amazed to see how the leaves colored the liquid, but what he liked the most was the exquisite flavor and aroma that it gave to the water. This is how the legend tells that tea arose.

Nobody knows if this story is reliable, but what is certain is that the origins of this drink go back more than 5,000 years. His contributions to health, culture, and socioeconomic development remain relevant today.

Today, tea is grown in highly localized areas, supporting more than 13 million people, including small farmers and their families, who depend on the tea sector for their livelihood.

International Tea Day is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural heritage, health benefits and economic importance of tea, while working to make its production sustainable from field to cup, ensuring that its benefits for people, cultures and the environment continue for generations.

TEA, THE MOST CONSUMED DRINK IN THE WORLD

After water, tea is the most consumed drink in the world, with six billion cups a day.

This drink generates an intense international commercial movement, which includes the five continents. According to data from the Ministry of Economy, the countries that consume the most tea are: China, with 28%; Viet Nam 5%; Indian 25%; Iran 4%; Kenya 10%; Indonesian 4%; Sri Lankan 9%; Türkiye 6%; Japan 2%

and Argentina 2%. The remaining 5% corresponds to the other countries.

This infusion is closely related to personal care and well-being and various scientific investigations have verified that its consumption has many health benefits, from anti-inflammatory to antioxidant effects.

BENEFITS OF TEA CONSUMPTION

It has antioxidants. Helps slow cell aging and maintain healthy levels of free radicals in the body.

Helps good circulation. It prevents people who consume it from suffering from heart problems or cardiovascular diseases.

Helps regulate iron deficiency. It ends up being one of the most effective natural methods against anemia.

Helps the immune system. Since it has large amounts of flavonoids and vitamin H, it strengthens the body to fight against diseases.

It is highly diuretic. It allows the body to get rid of toxins and purify itself on a regular basis.

More ephemeris

1534 – PEDRO DE MENDOZA. King Carlos I of Spain signs the Capitulation of Toledo, by which he appoints Pedro de Mendoza “advanced or military commander of the area to be conquered” in South America “with the power to found fortresses and towns”. De Mendoza founded the port of Nuestra Señora del Buen Ayre, the first settlement in present-day Buenos Aires.

1810 – OPEN TOWN HALL. The Spanish viceroy Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros y la Torre convenes an Open Town Hall in the city of La Santísima Trinidad and the port of Buenos Aires, pressured by the Infernal Legion, a military group led by Domingo French and Antonio Luis Beruti. Thus began the process towards the May Revolution of 1810.

1903 – THE NEREIDS. The “Las Nereidas” fountain, made of Carrara marble and the work of the Tucuman artist Lola Mora, is inaugurated in the Parque Colón, next to the Casa Rosada. In 1918, the sculpture was taken to the Costanera Sur because it was considered that its nudes offended morality.

1904 – FIFA FOUNDATION. Representatives from Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Spain founded the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) in Paris, whose first president was the Frenchman Robert Guerin. Fifa today brings together associations from 211 countries, 17 more than those affiliated to the United Nations Organization.

1950 – JUAN M. FANGIO. The Argentine car driver Juan Manuel Fangio, with an Alfa Romeo 158, wins the Monaco Grand Prix, his first victory in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, a category in which he will win five world titles. It was the first of his 24 wins in Formula 1 racing.

1952 – LAURENCE TUREAUD. Born in the city of Chicago (Illinois, USA), the American actor and bodyguard Laurence Tureaud, popularly known as Mr T for his role as BA Baracus in the television series The A-Team. He was a supporting actor in the movie Rocky III.

1969 – LIFE SENTENCE. A court in Los Angeles (California, USA) sentences Jordanian-Palestinian Sirhan Bishara Sirhan to death for the assassination of Senator Robert Kennedy, Democratic presidential candidate and brother of John F. Kennedy, assassinated while he was president of the United States. The sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972.

1969 – TWICE AMERICAN CHAMPION. The Estudiantes de La Plata led by Osvaldo Zubeldía win their second consecutive Copa Libertadores de América by beating Nacional de Montevideo 2-0 at home, with goals from Flores and Conigliaro.

2016 – DIEGO MILITARY. Striker Diego Milito says goodbye to football with the Racing Club shirt. It was in a match against Temperley in which he scored one of the two goals in the victory for “La Academia”. Milito had scored 22 goals since his return to “La Academia” in 2014.

Other ephemeris

1813.- The Argentine General Assembly abolishes all titles of nobility in the territory of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata.

.- Napoleon defeats the Prussians and Russians in the battle of Bautzen (Saxony).

1822.- The Congress of Mexico proclaims Agustín de Iturbide emperor of the country, who had carried out a coup.

1851.- Slavery abolished in Colombia.

1904.- Foundation of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

1919.- The US House of Representatives authorizes the female vote.

1920.- The president of Mexico, Venustiano Carranza, is assassinated.

1935.- The Spanish aviator Juan Ignacio Pombo begins the crossing of the South Atlantic from Gambia (Africa) to Natal (Brazil), which lasted 16 hours and 47 minutes.

1950.- An earthquake destroys most of the Peruvian city of Cuzco and causes the death of a hundred people.

1968.- Ten million French on strike. Clashes between students and police are daily.

1969.- The American spacecraft “Apollo X” approaches 15 kilometers from the Moon. Two of its three crew members left the lunar module.

1975.- The process begins in Stuttgart against the Baader-Meinhof gang, self-styled “Red Army Faction”.

1980.- The Namco company launches the video game Pac-Man (the Coconut Eater), the most famous in history.

1984.- Escolástico Ovando, the oldest political prisoner in America, is released in Paraguay after 21 years in prison.

1991.- Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India, dies in an attack along with 18 other people, when he was going to give a rally in the city of Sriperumbudur, 40 kilometers southwest of Madras.

1998.- General Suharto, President of Indonesia, resigns in the midst of a serious crisis and after 32 years in power.

2000.- The first twins fertilized without sperm were born in Spain through the “in vitro” maturation of spermatozoa precursor cells from the progenitor.

2003.- More than a thousand people die and another 7,000 are injured in Algeria due to an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale.

.- The annual Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) approves by consensus the first international Convention against smoking.

2004.- FIFA signs the World Anti-Doping Code during its LIV Congress held in Paris.

2010.- The National Court sentences the three ETA members who caused the death of two Ecuadorian citizens in the attack against Terminal 4 of the Madrid Barajas Airport on December 30, 2006 to 1,040 years.

2014.- Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is sentenced to three years in prison for misappropriating public funds.

.- The Argentine “Quino”, creator of “Mafalda”, Prince of Asturias of Communication and Humanities.

2018.- The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights denounces the serious violation of human rights and the death of 76 people in the protests in Nicaragua.

2020.- US President Donald Trump announces the withdrawal of the OSCE Open Skies Arms Control Treaty.

2021.- The truce between Israel and Hamas comes into force after eleven days of hostilities, the worst escalation of violence in 7 years, with 243 Palestinians killed in Gaza and another 12 people in Israel.

.- The Belarusian opponent Vitold Ashurok, 50, dies under strange circumstances in the prison where he was serving a 5-year sentence for participating in anti-government protests

BIRTHS

1471.- Albrecht Dürer, German painter and engraver.

1895.- Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexican politician and soldier.

1916.- Harold Robbins, American novelist.

1921.- Andrei Sakharov, Russian scientist and P. Nobel Peace Prize in 1975.

1937.- Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, Cuban politician.

1959.- Loreta Lynch, American jurist.

1974.- Eduardo Verástegui, Mexican actor and singer.

DEATHS

1858.- José Mariano de la Riva Agüero, Peruvian politician.

1946.- Eduardo Trongé, Argentine playwright.

1994.- Francisco Otero Besteiro, Spanish sculptor.

2016.- Nick Menza, American musician.

2020.- Oliver Eaton Williamson, American economist.

Source: own and agencies.

