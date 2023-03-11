Home Entertainment International wanted are deported from the US and arrested in Confins / MG
2023-03-11

International wanted are deported from the US and arrested in Confins / MG

The Nucleus for International Cooperation/Interpol of the Federal Police in Minas Gerais published the respective Red Diffusions

The Federal Police, representative of Interpol in Minas Gerais, arrested on Friday night, (10/1), two Brazilians, wanted internationally, who arrived on a flight of deportees from the United States (USA).

One of the prisoners, aged 38, was sentenced to 3 years and four months in prison by the Itambacuri Court. In 2010, the fugitive appropriated his mother-in-law’s card and made withdrawals from her bank account.

The other prisoner, now 57 years old, born in Itabirinha de Mantena, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by the Mineira Justice of Governador Valadares. He had used a Brazilian passport containing a false US consular visa.

The Nucleus for International Cooperation/Interpol of the Federal Police in Minas Gerais published the respective Red Diffusions, including their names on Interpol’s international arrest list.

Both were detained on American soil by ICE – US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is the US Immigration authority, for not complying with the immigration rules of that country.

The two were arrested when they arrived in Brazilian territory last night. After a forensic examination, they were taken to the Nelson Hungary Penitentiary Complex, where they will be available to Justice.

With information from the Federal Police


