Interparfums Italia is strengthened: it will distribute all the group’s brands

Starting from January 2024, Interparfums Italia will directly distribute all the group’s brands, including Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Lacoste, Moncler, Coach, Van Cleef & Arpels, Lanvin, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Rochas and Boucheron. The integration of these brands is a sign of strong consolidation of the branch, which already includes brands such as Ferragamo, Guess, DKNY, Abercrombie&Fitch, Hollister, Emanuel Ungaro, Roberto Cavalli, MCM and Oscar de la Renta.

This strategic development marks a key milestone in the company’s expansion journey and illustrates Interparfums’ ongoing ambition to consolidate its presence and create innovative success stories in Italy. The portfolio structure of the Italian branch will be further strengthened with the aim of becoming one of the main players in the fragrance segment.

«We are delighted with this integration and grateful for the excellent brand building work carried out by Beauty and Luxury and Coty in recent years, allowing us to take over brands that were already deeply loved and appreciated – comments Peter Gladel, commercial country director Italy of Interparfums Italia -. Our portfolio is enriched thanks to Montblanc, Moncler, Jimmy Choo and many others, confirming our desire to offer an exceptionally diversified range of products, capable of satisfying the needs of different channels and all types of consumers. An important step in a journey where new challenges, innovation and strong investments are the constant driving force behind our efforts.”

