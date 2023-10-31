Interruptive disfluency according to Marco Giordano

Listen to the audio version of the article

The different materials and different languages ​​of Marco Giordano completely fill the physical spaces of the Galleria Di Marino in Naples where, until November 20th, he is on display with “Un—Shaped Breath”. The artist has always worked on interstitial spaces (in-between) in which space is understood as a psychological, physical, temporal and liminal state which often involves a polyphony of media – performance, sculpture, writing poems, sound – collaborating with other artists.

Riva Vira Riva Vira Riva Vira, 2023 Aluminised fibreglass, thermoplastic and aluminum fabric Ph. Danilo Donzelly Photo

In this exhibition sculptural installations, wall works and works on paper. Different materials, from organic to synthetic and industrial, are combined to create new possibilities of restitution. With great experimentation from a technical point of view, Giordano uses the fusion of lava rocks expelled from Mount Etna for the sculptures.

A volcanic eruption

An elliptical sculptural installation invites the viewer to enter the work to be surrounded by geological formations that trace a volcanic eruption. A variety of materials, originally extracted and emerged from the ground, are recomposed and organized into linked structures. The wall works are visual poems, the letters move and collide on the surface, interrupting the linearity of the words and playing with the boundaries of language, occupying the liminal space between them.

Tideditl, 2023 aluminized fibreglass, thermoplastic and aluminum fabric 146X104 Danilo Donzelli Photo

Dissolving hierarchies

If there is an objective in Giordano’s poetics it is to dissolve the physical, material, cognitive and symbolic hierarchies that establish anthropocentrism, inspired by a relational ethos between material and symbolic, technological and natural. This exhibition focuses on corporeity, breathing and language, creating a parallel between geological and human phenomena, especially on the physical phenomenon of disfluency, understood as a spontaneous interruption of the flow of language and natural phenomena.