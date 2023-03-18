Omega officially announced the newly developed “Spirate” ultra-fine travel time adjustment system in January 2023. This milestone technological breakthrough allows the travel time accuracy of mechanical watches to reach 0/+2 seconds per day, which will undoubtedly affect the future of the next 10 years. industry development direction.

Omega Global President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann accepted an exclusive interview with “Daily Watch Magazine iDaily Watch” on the first day of the release of the “Spirate” system, introducing the technological innovation behind “Spirate” to mechanical watch enthusiasts.

Q = “iDaily Watch·Daily Watch Magazine” / A = Raynald Aeschlimann

Q: The Spirate system improves the daily accuracy of the watch to 0 to +2 seconds. This is an unprecedented technological breakthrough. Can you introduce the working principle of the Spirate system?

A: The Spirate system is equipped with a newly designed silicon hairspring with a special structure, which allows watchmakers to adjust the stiffness of the end of the hairspring through the eccentric adjustment structure located on the balance cock, so as to achieve an adjustment accuracy of 0.1 seconds per day.

From a more detailed physics point of view, we apply pressure to the end of the silicon hairspring to change the stiffness of the hairspring, so that the nominal frequency of the balance wheel can be adjusted in the interval of +/-0.2 mHz (Hoch), in this way The resulting adjustment accuracy is 10 times higher than that of existing balance-spring balance systems.

Q: Compared with traditional tuning methods, what are the advantages of the Spirate system?

A: First of all, it supports dynamic adjustment to help watchmakers save time; second, we set up fine-tuning screws with intuitive scales, which further enhances the accuracy of fine-tuning and is easy to use.

The Spirate system does not need to be in contact with the oscillator, thereby avoiding the risk of damage to the hairspring, and at the same time avoiding the risks of damage to the tenon of the balance wheel, displacement of the shock absorber, and scratches on the oscillator, which greatly improves the operational safety of the adjustment process.

Q: How did Omega test the Spirate system for shock resistance and vibration resistance?

A: No matter what new technology Omega introduces, it will first carry out all-round testing and certification of each system of the watch to ensure that the system itself has good impact resistance, such as impact testing with an acceleration of 5000g, and a magnetic field test exceeding 15,000 Gauss. The Spirate system itself is shock resistant due to its silicon material, and the transmission and stoppers further increase the safety factor, so it has successfully passed all testing and certification.

Q: As the first watch equipped with the Spirate system, what is the design inspiration and positioning of the Omega Speedmaster Super Racing watch?

A: The design of this watch is inspired by the landmark Seamaster Aqua Terra >15’000 Gauss anti-magnetic watch in 2013. Of course, you can also see many historical heritage elements of Super Racing. It is worth remembering that the first The Omega Speedmaster watch was originally born for racing timing.

Seamaster Aqua Terra >15’000 Gauss

Q: The Spirate system can be regarded as a new milestone in the entire watchmaking industry. What kind of philosophy and vision does this reflect for the Omega brand?

A: The birth of the Spirate system is due to Omega’s unremitting efforts in recent years. We have made continuous breakthroughs in watchmaking technology in the past 25 years, and each of the innovations has demonstrated Omega’s pioneering spirit and is also an important part of the brand’s new watchmaking achievements.

Our success is not only due to the brand effect of Omega, but more importantly, consumers recognize Omega watches and are willing to buy Omega watches. We have created an emotional connection with users through watches, and we love every consumer who buys Omega watches because they believe in the Omega brand. For a long time, Omega has been determined to become the leader of innovation in the watchmaking industry and the pioneer of industry technology, so that consumers can feel the eternal charm of watchmaking art.

In my opinion, precision is an important performance that a watch should have. Now we have taken another important step forward, not only achieving another milestone breakthrough in watchmaking technology, but also making consumers have greater expectations for Omega watches. We use practical actions to continuously push the watchmaking industry to new heights.

Source: iDaily