“Lonely Walking on the Moon” has been online for 20 days, and the box office has exceeded 2.5 billion, making it the third box office box office in 2022 so far, second only to the Spring Festival files “Changjin Lake Water Gate Bridge” and “This Killer Is Not Too Calm”. It became another masterpiece of Chinese science fiction films after “The Wandering Earth”, and it also rekindled the enthusiasm of Chinese science fiction films.

The first producer of this film comes from Happy Twist, which is a comedy film. On August 18, Liu Hongtao, chairman of Happy Twist Films and producer of “Moon Alone”, said in an exclusive interview with Beijing News Shell Finance that at the beginning It was not because of the sci-fi theme that I did “Wandering the Moon”, but I saw it as a good story. “The original preparation for “Walking on the Moon” was in early 2018. At that time, there was no “Wandering Earth”, and Chinese science fiction films were not so Fire. As long as it is a good story, we will dare to do it, but this time it happens to be science fiction. If we encounter a good story about sports and sports next time, we will also do it. “

Regarding the market’s doubts about the routine content of Happy Twist, Liu Hongtao said that we have always insisted on making a comedy that makes people move and make people happy. But this is not a routine, we have been trying to innovate, whether it is subject matter or style, we do not want our artistic style to be static. “We hope that when there is a new movie in the future, we can tell everyone that Happy Twist is making a new movie.”

The following are excerpts from the interview:

Beijing News: At present, “Lone on the Moon” has been released for 20 days, and the box office has exceeded 2.5 billion. Is this box office performance within your expectations? What are your expectations for this film?

Liu Hongtao:The box office is important, but it cannot be the only indicator for measuring a film. When we make a film, we leave everything to the audience to judge. Actually, I don’t pay too much attention to these.

Beijing News: The forum just mentioned that the works of Happy Twist are serialized, and there are voices in the market that the films of Happy Twist are “routine”. What do you think of this statement?

Liu Hongtao:We usually refer to a series of movies that refer to coherent characters or stories, like “Detective Chinatown” like “The Avengers”, rather than a series, I think Happy Twist is more like a brand, all our product content is around the brand It is a brand that delivers positive energy to everyone.

In fact, we have been innovating all the time, hoping that each step will surpass the previous one, but we have not said that we have formed our own routines, but we will persevere in doing comedy, making people moving and happy. This is what we have always insisted on. of.

Beijing News: “Walking on the Moon” has promoted the new model of Chinese science fiction + comedy. How did Happy Twist innovate when making movies? What kind of movies would you like to make in the future?

Liu Hongtao:We hope to innovate in all aspects, whether it is subject matter or style, we do not want our artistic style to be static, our first film “Charlotte Trouble” was a hilarious comedy, and our second year’s “Donkey Gets Water” It’s an absurd comedy. So it’s completely different, the type style is completely different, but we still dare to do it.

The same is true of “Lonely Walking on the Moon”. It is said that we have made a new genre, science fiction + comedy, but in fact, when we did it, we did not focus on genre themes, but focused on stories and scripts. The original preparations for “Walking on the Moon” were in early 2018. At that time, there was no “Wandering Earth”, and Chinese science fiction films were not so popular. As long as it is a good story, we will dare to do it, but this time it happens to be a science fiction. If we encounter a good story about sports and sports next time, we will also do it.

If you see what fires you do, it is to follow the trend. It is definitely not acceptable to follow the trend. To follow the trend is to fall behind. We hope that when there are new movies in the future, we can tell everyone that Happy Twist is making a new movie.

Beijing News: Happy Twist has now formed its own IP, from the initial “Charlotte Trouble” to “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, the word of mouth in this process is also good and bad, and “content” is also It has become the standard for everyone to measure the quality of the film. How to prolong the vitality of the IP brand of Happy Twist?

Liu Hongtao:To maintain vitality means that the brand must maintain the ability to continuously launch excellent works. In fact, there is a problem with artistic creation, that is, the volatility is very strong, and the whole world is like this. We can’t break this rule, but we still hope to continue to innovate through our own efforts.

But it is really difficult to ensure that everyone is satisfied with every film that comes out. Whether the audience criticizes us or encourages us, we will all see it, but it can only be said that it becomes the driving force for the next step.

Beijing News: On August 18, Bona Films completed the bell-ringing ceremony. Not long ago, Ningmeng Films also cleared customs and went public. Before that, Happy Twist also tried to go public. Do you have any plans for the next listing?

Liu Hongtao:We still do ourselves well first and grow ourselves into a stable company.

