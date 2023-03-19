Scholar Li Weichao, writer Li Jingze, director Jia Zhangke, and writer Shuang Xuetao in the program “Night of Literature Museum”. (Photo/picture provided by the interviewee)

In the courtyard of the Museum of Modern Chinese Literature, you can often see a tabby kitten swaggering. It is the museum cat of the literature museum. “Over the years, the cats in the museum have come and gone, but this kitten has always been there.” The staff in the museum said, perhaps because they knew that Bing Xin liked cats in his lifetime, and he especially liked to lie next to Bing Xin’s sculpture in the museum. .

February 5, 2023 is the traditional Chinese festival of the Lantern Festival, and Guanmao officially appeared on the scene as a “resident guest” on the talk show “Night of the Literature Museum”. The main creator also specially designed a program to talk about the relationship between modern people and cats. “On the same stage” with Guan Mao are not only writers Liang Xiaosheng, Liu Zhenyun, Li Er, and Han Song, but also scholar Dai Jinhua, director Jia Zhangke, scientist Liu Ying, and lawyer Dong. Literary themes also include “Why would you rather keep a pet than fall in love”, “Children don’t have to be grateful to their parents”, “Humor is the power of those who have no power”.

The program was recorded at the Museum of Modern Chinese Literature, the largest literary museum in the world, which houses manuscripts, books and artifacts related to modern and contemporary Chinese writers. Each program will combine the collection of the Literature Museum. For example, the first program discusses hometown, which is related to the article “Hometown” in the first edition of Lu Xun’s “Scream”.

Li Jingze, curator of the Museum of Modern Chinese Literature, served as the planner and host of the program across borders. He recalled that the program was formed through exploration. I’m not sure if it’s effective, and it’s the first time I’ve done it.”

In February 2023, a reporter from Southern Weekly interviewed Li Jingze at the Museum of Modern Chinese Literature.

Literature is not just for professionals

Southern Weekend:“Night at the Literature Museum” has a total of seven themes, including traditional literary issues such as literature and hometown, as well as cat raising, brain-computer interface, and running culture. How do you think about setting the theme?

Li Jingze:In fact, in each issue, our topic selection team will come up with several alternative topics, and we will sit together and have in-depth discussions, and sometimes we may argue as we talk. To be honest, when we were making this show, we didn’t make it clear what the character of the show would be like at the beginning, and we needed to explore it in the process of making it.

The principle of setting these topics is mainly to have a relationship with literature, and to approach it from the perspective of literature, but I am not sure how to make it effective, and it is also the first time I do it.

Southern Weekend:In addition to writers and scholars, the guests of “Night at the Literature Museum” also include directors and talk show actors?

Li Jingze:There are scientists, medical scientists and even lawyers and so on. This is what I emphasized at the beginning of “Night at the Literary Museum”. We must not be a group of writers talking about literature here, so that the dialogue will become very narrow. I especially hope to establish an open dialogue space, including writers, literary researchers, and people from all walks of life.

It is these guests from different fields that enrich the topic space of this program. You will find that even those who do not specialize in literature all have a solid foundation in literature when they talk about issues, and the shaping of their inner being by literature is clearly discernible. I think literature is not only a matter for professionals, but also for everyone.

Southern Weekend:Can it also be said that our understanding of the boundaries of literature should also undergo some changes?

Li Jingze:Literature, like all things, must have its own laws and is not absolutely without boundaries. Whether it is novels or poems, it must have its own artistic laws. In this sense, literature still has boundaries.But when