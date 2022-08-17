Source Title: Interview with Li Xuejian, Chairman of the Jury of the Beijing International Film Festival, “The Temple of Heaven Award” works must be grounded, spread and retained

From the recipient of the award, the presenter to the judge, the fate of Li Xuejian and the Beijing International Film Festival has lasted for ten years. As the chairman of the jury of the 12th Beijing Film Festival's "Temple of Heaven Award", Li Xuejian said that he will work hard to select outstanding works that are grounded, spread and lasting. Less than a month before the opening of this year's Beijing Film Festival, Li Xuejian received an invitation from the organizing committee to be the chairman of the "Temple of Heaven Award" jury. "I have participated in many film events, and I have only been a judge once. It was the 1992 Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award. We judged the best actor Wang Tiecheng, the star of "Zhou Enlai". The film festival, I am a little confused." Li Xuejian admitted that his fate with the Beijing Film Festival led to this invitation, and he felt that he should cherish this opportunity. Talking about the selection, Li Xuejian revealed that he had spent 7 days before the opening of the film festival, watching all 16 works shortlisted for the "Tiantan Award". "The theme of the 'Tiantan Award' is 'Heaven and man are one, beauty and beauty are together', these eight characters are handed down by our ancestors. The theme of this year's Beijing Film Festival is 'One Heart, Diligence'. fight together." Li Xuejian believes that the 16 shortlisted works have rich themes, both world and reality, and the artistic perspectives are also very diverse. He had a different feeling for each movie when he watched it. During the film festival, when communicating and selecting with other judges, he will watch some works again. "Some films reminded me of the Indian film "Gandhi Biography" I watched 40 years ago; some films made my eyes roll with tears; '; Some films are as calm as the sea on the surface, but the undercurrents are surging, the emotions are deep, and the power of aftertaste is very strong after watching; some films are artistically daring to try, and this innovative spirit touched me." But When asked which work it was, he smiled and said, "You will know when you see it." In Li Xuejian's view, the role and significance of film festivals can be compared to the role and significance of various festivals in life. He hopes that the Beijing International Film Festival can contribute to accelerating the construction of a film powerhouse.

