In this interview originally from Criteria: The Catholic Film

Podcast, Thomas Mirus and James Majewski interview Sixtine

Leon-Dufour, writer of the new Lourdes documentary, one of the best

religious films in recent years. She discusses:

-Her background caring for the sick at Lourdes

-How she convinced the Lourdes authorities to give secular

filmmakers unprecedented shooting access to this holy place

-How a documentary about a Marian pilgrimage got the support of

a large French secular film studio and became a big success

-Depicting the wide range of people at Lourdes

-How the filmmakers found sick people who would let them film

intimate and painful parts of their life

-The role of the writer of a documentary

-Why people come to Lourdes even if they are not hoping for a

miracle

Watch this interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Bywww0alMqw

Links

Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast www.catholicculture.org/criteria

Watch our review of Lourdes: https://youtu.be/hEsxNbajQ_s

Check here to find out where Lourdes is playing (including

upcoming virtual screenings): https://www.distribfilmsus.com/portfolio/lourdes/

Want to bring LOURDES to your town? Contact Distrib Films (in

Brooklyn). The contact is François Scippa- Kohn, who can be reached

by email at [email protected]

www.distribfilmsus.com

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tGC8lQOZuw

