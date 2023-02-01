Jul 23, 2021
In this interview originally from Criteria: The Catholic Film
Podcast, Thomas Mirus and James Majewski interview Sixtine
Leon-Dufour, writer of the new Lourdes documentary, one of the best
religious films in recent years. She discusses:
-Her background caring for the sick at Lourdes
-How she convinced the Lourdes authorities to give secular
filmmakers unprecedented shooting access to this holy place
-How a documentary about a Marian pilgrimage got the support of
a large French secular film studio and became a big success
-Depicting the wide range of people at Lourdes
-How the filmmakers found sick people who would let them film
intimate and painful parts of their life
-The role of the writer of a documentary
-Why people come to Lourdes even if they are not hoping for a
miracle
