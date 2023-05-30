Interview with Nickolas Wheeler, Founding Member and Guitarist of The All American Rejects

We caught up with the multi-talented Nickolas Wheeler – guitarist and founding member of The All American Rejects, who now runs his own studio as a full-time producer/engineer – to hear his story behind his mixes.

Photo by: Libby Danforth

He gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his working process, which equipment plays a key role in recording, and his personal likes and dislikes when it comes to the creative process.

Most people know you as a guitarist, most notably with your band The All-American Rejects, but what was your background and progression as a producer and mixing engineer?

I’ve been playing guitar and drums since elementary school, and I’ve been in bands since I was 12. Growing up in Stillwater, Oklahoma, there weren’t a lot of live shows to play or even a chance to see, so I was more drawn to recording music. I started with a dual tape machine that had a small karaoke mic. I recorded the drums to a tape and then “layered” the other instruments onto the mic as I played it back.

In the end, the quality was so poor that I saved enough money delivering newspapers to buy a used Tascam 8-track. That’s when I started recording not only for myself, but for the band I was in as well as some other local bands. Then in high school I upgraded to a Dell desktop running Cakewalk, and finally after signing with AAR in 2002, I upgraded to a Macbook and a mobile Pro Tools rig (with a Cakewalk demo in my bedroom), and we started touring.

Since then, I’ve continued to grow and expand each of my spaces, until recently when I finally established my first independent studio in Nashville.

Have you ever produced your own production while touring or as a side hustle? You have such a unique experience, I’m curious that this is part of your evolution as a producer/engineer/musician now.

This evolution started with my first Mac, so I’m not only learning Pro Tools, but also how to work on my first non-Windows computer. That was back when Pro Tools only ran on OS9, so I had to partition my hard drive…that was a whole thing!

Back then there were a lot of peripherals too. In order to use a MIDI controller, I had to carry a MIDI interface in addition to my sound card (the original grey-blue MBox at the time). Not to mention, almost all external hard drives at the time required an external power supply.

All that said, during those extremely busy touring days, it was challenging to create, even though I tried my best to keep up with the rapidly evolving digital recording technology. My band does most of the writing between album cycles at home. It wasn’t until I moved to Nashville in 2015 that I started working on multiple projects simultaneously with other artists, on my (now much smaller and easier to use) mobile device.

I’ll install it in my powder room, hotel room, plane, or even at the airport to make the most of my down time. It still has its challenges, but it’s easier to multitask and get creative while traveling.

What are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned while making music?

Don’t wait for inspiration to arrive. Just get to work, and as soon as you stumble upon an idea or get in the mood, inspiration will appear. This isn’t always the case, but more often than not, you end up having a fun, productive day.

I also learned to start making decisions and committing earlier in the process, largely due to the addition of more and more sim gear over the past few years.



Photo by: LIBBY DANFORTH

What advice do you have for musicians looking to get behind the computer keyboard?

Today, you must be able to do everything. The role of the producer has changed, and the budgets are not what they used to be, so you won’t always have engineers and recordists at your service. But when you’re around them, pay attention to what they’re doing and learn from them.

I’ve been lucky enough to work with some amazing producers and engineers, but as an artist I always focus on my work. I’m always engrossed in the music (of course I should be), but I can definitely learn more about mics, mic pres, tape machines, etc. along the way. I’ve since filled in the gaps by taking another year of engineering courses online at Berkeley (which really helps bring home the more technical aspects of theory and recording), but if you want to actually learn, there’s nothing comparable to real practical experience. Even if you don’t know what you’re doing…try until you think it sounds cool.



Photo by: LIBBY DANFORTH

You now have your own recording studio in Nashville. Why do you want to build your own? How are you going to use that studio?

I’ve always had a specific space in my home (no matter where it’s been all these years) that I call a “studio,” whether it’s a bedroom, a corner of the living or dining room, a spare room, whatever.

But for the projects I want to record, and have been lucky enough to work on recently, I’m starting to feel the need to isolate ambient noise (air conditioners, lawn mowers, construction, etc.).

During the pandemic, I had the opportunity to move to another part of the city, on a piece of land with enough space to build a separate structure for my studio. It was a painstaking two and a half year project, but it was worth it in the end because I had the sound insulation and effects I wanted and needed (and now I can no longer hear my neighbors mowing the lawn!).

In my first three homes, my space was called “Wheelhouse Studio”, so I thought it would be very appropriate to bring that name to this new building. We went a little crazy with branding, making Wheelhouse shirts, mugs, and even our own coffee—with local Nashville roaster Good Citizen. Just for fun, all of this stuff is available on my website, although I don’t have any plans to run the studio commercially.

Now, I’m excited to finally have a space where I can create and record my ongoing projects – some of which are bands or artists asking me to do their records, others are projects of up-and-coming Nashville artists , these projects excite and inspire me.



Photo by: LIBBY DANFORTH

After recording in various large studios, how did you design your own studio?

I’ve been very lucky to record in some amazing rooms over the years (Village in Santa Monica, Barefoot, Conway in Hollywood, Mission Sound in Brooklyn, and even a soundstage at Skywalker Ranch). Obviously, none of my spaces can match these in size and history, but they all have one thing in common that I can draw inspiration from, and that’s “vibe”.

Some have a lot of vibe and some have no aesthetic at all. Some are well-arranged, others have no flow at all. I picked things that I personally liked, and that I thought would inspire other artists, and tried to incorporate them into my 750 sq. ft. build. My priorities for the Wheelhouse were the look and feel of the recording studio, and having to have a bathroom! I’ve also thought about things like, “I wonder, what do you think?” I’ve also thought about things like a separate recording space so that when we’re separating drums or vocals, the Everyone can get involved so that if a band is recording live, we can record vocals at the same time.

Each room is connected, so a guitarist can be in the control room but play on amps in the studio or studio. In the course of my work I also incorporate more analog equipment (for recording and mixing).

Let’s face it… equipment looks good, and analog equipment will never go out of style. Even if you’re recording in a fully digital environment, you’re probably using something to emulate that sticky, saturated analog sound. Tactile knobs, faders, synths also allow artists to get involved, and everyone can participate if need be.



Photo by: LIBBY DANFORTH

You’ve been involved in a lot of music production and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, so tell us about your approach to equipment selection when recording for an artist.

Because I move a lot, and because I’ve been touring for over 20 years and I’ve recorded in many different situations, I think first about my limitations. When I’m traveling or touring, I usually only have one dual-channel interface in my rig, so the only decisions are what mic and what guitar to bring.

If it’s a road trip, I’d probably take a better mic, a mic pre, and some monitoring gear. However, if I’m in my studio, I try to stay on track and choose methods that will engage the artist and get the results they’re looking for. Sometimes that means using digital effects emulations to go portable, or it might mean pulling out all your toys (synths, stompboxes, etc.).

Budget and time are also a factor. Sometimes you don’t have time to try out a bunch of different guitar amps, or mic them all, because you also need to record drums and vocals on the same day. However, I never skimp on my vocal chains. I tuned it so well that I actually only changed the input levels of the mic and mic pre, both of which are completely dependent on the sound.In my device chain, I haveWarm Audio WA-2Ato control the peak value, andEQP-WAto get some high frequency shine.When I record drums, I always use myWA-412, and activate the “tone” button. I tend to use these for room and “specialty” mics.

Who are you recording for now and how do you get the sound you and they want to achieve?

I’m currently working on multiple projects with several artists in Nashville, but I also like when bands come in for a few days or even weeks to really settle down and do something. We’re located very close together (and Nashville is a really interesting place), so most of my work is with out-of-towners.

Being able to provide a space to record live drums, or have a band set up in a room and play together really changes the overall excitement and morale of the studio, not to mention the quality of the finished product.

What Warm Audio gear do you like?



I like WA-47 and CX-12 as well as WA-2A vocals.I pass WA-412 Recording my piano with all my drums and “colored” mics, in the end, I have two WA-EQP and BUS-COMP together on my mix bus.

