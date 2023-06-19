Interview with the screenwriter of the mini-program “Tracing the Rivers and Lakes” to decipher the “artifact” of customs clearance in the RPG Rivers and Lakes Museum-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

An exclusive interview with the screenwriter of the “Tracing the Rivers and Lakes” mini-program to decipher the “artifact” of customs clearance in the RPG Rivers and Lakes Pavilion

Use more than 100,000 characters to create a flesh-and-blood “Guoman Rivers and Lakes”

Eighteen years ago, a secret realm emerged and a rare treasure was born, causing a sensation in the world, but no one knew its whereabouts. In recent years, a Jianghu sect called the Chilian Sect has sprung up suddenly, stirring up the wind and rain, and sometimes people from the Jianghu were plotted against by it. For a time, everyone in the arena was in danger, and many sects wanted to join forces to crusade.

It was the Dragon Boat Festival, and clues of strange treasures appeared in Hangzhou, which attracted heroes from all walks of life to gather.

“Xueming” who longs for a swordsman, “Huaying” who is looking for enemies, “Tiantong” who shoulders heavy responsibilities, “Feile” who pursues his life experience, “Huanqing” who has spiritual energy, “Ying Xing” who pretends to be cute and heals injuries, The obsessive “Xingzheng” and “Yutang” who is good at using Gu, the 8 people arrived in Hangzhou one after another by chance.

The story of the rivers and lakes begins here…

This is a background plot in the “Tracing Jianghu” applet. During the 19th China International Animation Festival (June 20-24), the “Jianghu Jianghu” applet will be opened simultaneously with the Jianghu-themed RPG (role-playing) interactive hall as a necessary “artifact” for customs clearance.

At that time, fans who buy tickets for the Jianghu-themed RPG interactive pavilion can scan the QR code to enter the mini program when they enter Hall A2 of the Baima Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center, and choose their favorite script characters to start a Jianghu experience.

“Looking for Jianghu” includes martial arts scenes, character encounters, plot trends, task triggers, etc. The entire text structure has more than 100,000 words, written by two powerful screenwriters.

What are the hidden highlights of the plot? How are characters created? How to trigger offline interaction?

Before the official opening of Jianghu Pavilion, let’s first understand the birth of this “Legend of Jianghu”.

“This is a world of Guoman.”

In April of this year, when receiving the invitation to create the theme script of Guoman Rivers and Lakes, SOS Script Killing Radio signed a contract with co-authors Tea Shochu and Xiaopiqiu to reach this consensus.

The two of them divided the work, tea and shochu was responsible for shaping and describing the character script, and the little ball was responsible for formulating the game mechanism.

Tea Shochu has considered integrating IP elements from the beginning of character creation. There are a total of 8 playable characters in “Xunji Jianghu”. In addition to humans, there is also a pet named “Ying Xing”.

“Those who have played “Dream of the Three Kingdoms 2″ know that there are pets in the game that can transport things. We wanted to create an interesting character, so we borrowed the pet system of this IP.” “Ying Xing” is a thousand-year-old spirit beast, Its cute and cute kitten appearance is very deceiving, and many people don’t know that it actually hides secrets.

At that time, if players want to experience the perspective of spirit beasts, they can choose “Ying Xing” to step into the rivers and lakes, and by completing the interactive tasks of the main line, they can reveal the secrets of “Ying Xing”.

“Among the 8 characters, one of them has a bigger secret, let’s keep it a secret for now, wait for the players to come to the scene to find out.”

However, the first character created by Tea Shochu was not “Ying Xing”, but “Xue Ming”.

She said: “In Xueming’s judgment, there is a sentence ‘who should be the only one in the world‘. This is a bold statement I wrote when I was 17 years old. I have always wanted to be a swordsman in the world. Now I am 27 years old. The opportunity provided by Man, finally stepped into the arena.”

In addition to the 8 main characters, there are many small characters who promote the plot in the script. Their existence makes the world more flesh and blood. For example, in the plot text of “Tiantong”, there is a woodcutter, Ada, who likes to chat with people about gossip and beautiful flowers, which are actually his best wishes for his beloved woman. “By adding these characters, people feel that the rivers and lakes are alive. This is my creative idea.” Cha Shaojiu said.

Although only one character can be selected for one experience, in fact, the 8 characters are all connected. Form a huge and intricate network of relationships.

The task of the little ball is to sort out some key nodes from this relationship network and implant interactive experience content. At that time, 14 interactive scenes will be set up in the offline venues, and the customs clearance tasks of the main line and the branch line will be connected in series. Players can find NPCs to complete tasks, and unlock the next level after being stamped. During this period, hidden tasks, time-limited tasks, and limited tasks may also be triggered-just like the “Adventure” in “Naishuihan”.

“These interactive tasks focus on giving priority to the player experience. For example, there is an NPC who is Zhuge Liang who knows astronomy and geography. He can pinpoint and calculate, and he can solve many players’ doubts.” Xiaopiqiu said, if you pass through the main line , If you encounter difficult problems, you can ask Zhuge Liang for help.

The “Looking for Rivers and Lakes” applet also considerately wrote 5 different versions of the ending for each character, which will be updated at a specific time every day. After the player clears the level, they can continue to pay attention to the mini program to learn about the follow-up story.

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Ling Shuwen Correspondent Chen Jie Editor: Gao Tingting

