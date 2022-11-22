Home Entertainment Interviews with 120 musicians including Domingo, Celine Dion, Cui Jian, etc. This senior music anchor will take you to “Face to Face with Stars” in words-Xinmin.com
During the Shanghai Book Fair, Zhang Ming, a senior music radio host in Shanghai, brought the first book “Stars Face to Face – Listen to Radio Host Zhang Ming Talking About Music Masters” to meet the audience and readers. The recitation artist Fang Zhou and the Chinese pop bel canto group The Voice of Power also brought wonderful performances on the spot.

From the 1990s to the present, Zhang Ming has interviewed many well-known international musicians, including Richard Clayderman, Celine Dion, Sarah Brightman, Rolling Stones, etc. This book is The culmination of his practice for nearly 30 years. At the scene, Zhang Ming said frankly: “No matter what job you do, interest is very important. The job of a music host is not only hosting, but interviewing is also one of them. Through talking with many artists, I deeply understand that interviewing is an art.”

The book selects 120 musicians interviewed by Zhang Ming, and they span the five fields of pop, classical, jazz, crossover, and musical. In the process of publishing, Zhang Ming transformed the content broadcast in his program into vivid words, and truly restored the other side of each interviewee for readers. Readers can also scan the QR code in the book to learn about the interesting stories behind the interviews, the hardships of artists in front of and behind the scenes, and hear the audio of their wonderful performances on stage.

The famous composer Tu Bahai commented on Zhang Ming: “He is a senior and very popular music anchor, and his programs are a blessing to the audience. His persistent enthusiasm for his work has inspired many new generations of composers and composers. The performer gallops on the stage.” The famous pianist Kong Xiangdong also wrote such a recommendation: “Brother Zhang Ming’s delicate understanding of human nature and superb communication skills have left me with an unforgettable life review. I believe that the book and The unique voice dialogue between 120 musicians will make more people fall in love with the most beautiful language in the world – music.”

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhao Yue)

Editor: Li Yuanchun

