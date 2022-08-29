As UNDEFEATED is about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand, the first direct-operated store opened by the brand in mainland China has also officially settled in Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui. UNDEFEATED Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui Store is the largest offline physical store of the brand so far. It was created by designer Wu Shengren and his team THE TRIANGLE.JP. The overall environment and atmosphere are designed to reflect sports trends, lifestyles, music and art, etc.

The raw materials and textures such as cement, wood, brick and canvas used in UNDEFEATED Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui Store are all taken from California Modern Homes, striving to integrate Eastern and Western cultures. The facade of the store follows the iconic classic aesthetics of UNDEFEATED, and the grainy black wall is injected with military and sports elements, creating a rough and clean design language that the brand store has been pursuing. This concept also extends to the top of the store, where Wu Shengren kept the original exposed effect as much as possible, while weakening the chaotic feeling with a new structure and lighting. The store is equipped with a miniature landscape of “dry landscapes” commonly found in Japanese garden courtyards and wooden decorations to create a “zen feeling”, creating a display table made of discarded backboards, and a bench inspired by gym bench presses. , The top round headlights and shoe walls made of wooden grilles evolved from the locker room in the NBA arena. Behind the cashier of the store, there is a specially created artwork “The Loneliness” by Los Angeles artist Geoff McFetridge. of a Giant.

To celebrate the opening of the Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui store, UNDEFEATED has launched a Shanghai limited capsule collection, inspired by the three major landmarks in Shanghai: Shikumen, Sihang Warehouse and Lujiazui, including two T-shirts and two hooded sweaters. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

UNDEFEATED Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui Store

Shop N152, L1 Floor, Xingye Taikoo Hui, No. 789 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai