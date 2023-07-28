INTO YOU and Coca-Cola Co-Branded Gift Box: Bringing Summer Happiness with Ju Jingyi

INTO YOU and Coca-Cola Launch Cosmetics Co-Branded Gift Boxes with Ju Jingyi as Spokesperson

On July 24th, INTO YOU kicked off their live broadcast event titled “Sharing with you is considered happiness.” The event featured special guest Ju Jingyi, who is the lip makeup spokesperson for INTO YOU. The collaboration between INTO YOU, Ju Jingyi, and Coca-Cola aimed to bring fans and friends a series of cosmetics co-branded gift boxes, showcasing their interpretation of happiness.

Ju Jingyi, who is known as both a singer and actress, has been expanding her career boundaries since her debut. Her diverse styles and brightly colored makeup have made her popular among young women. During the live broadcast, Ju Jingyi shared her different makeup looks for various scenes such as daily life, work, and the stage. To match the theme of the joint name event, Ju Jingyi used the HW03 Ice Orange Melt and Happy High Disk from the INTO YOU and Coca-Cola co-branded gift box, creating a perfect light makeup look for the occasion. She also mentioned that foggy makeup is especially suitable for the summer season, as it adds clarity to the overall look.

In a quick question and answer session, Ju Jingyi shared updates on her current projects and revealed that she recently wrapped up a new drama. She also mentioned that she is enjoying some rare leisure time and preparing for her solo concert. When asked about her impressions of summer, Ju Jingyi mentioned air conditioning, soda, and the color red as her summer keywords. Like many people, she finds joy in drinking ice-cold soda during the hot summer months. Opening a soda bottle and hearing the “Zilla” sound is a satisfying experience unique to summer.

The INTO YOU and Coca-Cola co-branded gift box is specifically designed for the summer season. Its packaging and products reflect a vibrant summer vitality, with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to the hot season.

One unique feature of the gift box is its interactive design. It incorporates a special text message area on the packaging, allowing gift givers to write their emotions and thoughts. By scanning the QR code on the package, the gift recipient can access and receive these messages, creating a dialogue that transcends time and space. During the live broadcast, Ju Jingyi also left a message for fans and friends using the gift box, expressing her anticipation for future meetings and her gratitude for their support.

The co-branded gift box features the Happy Water Mist Lip Glaze, which is a “summer exclusive lip glaze” customized by INTO YOU for the season. When applied to the lips, it creates a refreshing mist-like sensation without feeling sticky, perfect for the summer. The lip gloss comes in various shades, including sugar-free lemon, sparkling orange, sparkling peach, and Ju Jingyi’s recommended ice-melting orange and zero-calorie powder. The gift box also includes the Happy Highlighter Palette, which adds a pearlescent glow to the face, creating a clear and radiant makeup look.

During the live broadcast, Ju Jingyi demonstrated the different products and shared her makeup techniques. As a special treat, she also sent lucky bags containing INTO YOU’s flagship product, the “Heroine” lip gloss, and signed photos to all fans who were patiently waiting.

Coca-Cola, with a history spanning over a hundred years, has had a brand core centered around “youth, vitality, passion, and happiness” that has influenced generations of young people. Similarly, as a young domestic cosmetics brand, INTO YOU aims to use cosmetics as a platform to express its vibrant energy and encourage more possibilities for young people. The joint season collaboration between INTO YOU and Coca-Cola is driven by similar concepts and intentions. With summer just around the corner, INTO YOU is excited to share all the happiness with their fans and friends.