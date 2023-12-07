INTO YOU at 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards: Making a Global Impact

INTO YOU Makes a Colorful Splash at the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards

The 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is set to take place from November 28th to 29th at the prestigious Tokyo Dome. As one of the most influential music festivals in Asia, the 2023 MAMA is themed “ONE I BORN” and aims to showcase the unique personalities of musicians through breakthrough performances, with hopes of expanding onto the global stage. One of the highlights of the event is the participation of INTO YOU, the only cosmetics brand from China collaborating with 2023 MAMA.

INTO YOU will use the Color Empowerment Ceremony to redefine color play and fashion in collaboration with MAMA, pushing the charm of domestic cosmetics onto the international stage. The brand’s color spokesperson, Song Yuqi from (G)I-DLE, will bring their “confident fashion sense” to life, showcasing the brand’s ability to make anyone shine, both on and off the stage.

A key component of their participation is the online and offline omni-channel linkage, which aims to drive brand communication and engagement. The brand displayed their popular lip products at an offline theme booth at the event, attracting a large crowd of fans and viewers. Additionally, INTO YOU has partnered with online and offline media channels to communicate their brand’s message during the ceremony, reaching a large number of young consumers and further enhancing their global visibility.

The move is part of INTO YOU’s strategic effort to bring domestic cosmetics to overseas markets. Leveraging the exposure and influence of the MAMA Music Festival, the brand aims to position itself as a leader in the global cosmetics market, particularly in Asia. INTO YOU has previously made a mark in the overseas market with booths at the 2023 KCON LA music festival and their participation in the 2024 New York Fashion Week, further solidifying their presence outside of China.

INTO YOU’s expansion into overseas markets has been a strategic priority for the brand, and their efforts reflect a commitment to continuous innovation and the desire to influence the world with their color creations.

As INTO YOU continues to break boundaries and expand its reach, the brand is poised to lead the way for domestic cosmetics brands to make a splash in the global market. Through their pioneering spirit and dedication to creating high-quality products, INTO YOU aims to leave a colorful footprint on the world stage, starting from China.

