February 21, 2023The representative brand of new domestic makeup, INTO YOU Xinmu and you officially announced the “Color Spokesperson” Song Yuqiat the same time announced INTO YOU Xinmu and you customizedAiry Lip Clay New ColorBlockbuster listing. In another year when the spring is warm and the flowers are blooming, INTO YOU will work with Song Yuqi to create a spring air makeup look and interpret the youthful vitality that is confident and flamboyant.





As an idol of the new generation, Song Yuqi has been trying to create and change stage styles, striving to broaden the boundaries of singing. Similarly, as a cutting-edge beauty brand, INTO YOU is also on the road of self-expansion non-stop, constantly bringing surprises to the industry with continuous innovation.

Starting from the heroine’s lip clay that swept the market, INTO YOU’s road to self-breakthrough has never stopped, and Xinmu and you customized air-sensing lip clay is one of the representatives. This series creatively proposes the concept of “skin color customization”, and creates three different series of color numbers C, N, and W for cool, neutral and warm skin to meet the potential needs of consumers in pursuit of individuality and customized services.





In terms of color performance,The C series presents a pink rose color system with different lightness, the W series adopts a brown tone clay color system that is more suitable for warm skin, and the N series is a daily color system that is biased towards the combination of red bean paste and rosethis new color mainly revolves around the two series N and W, and a total of 6 new color numbers have been launched, namely N5 Sun-dried Flower Branch, N6 White Rose, W6 Sun-dried Arbor, W7 Summer Orange Blossom, W8 Sunset Sand Powder, W9 Spring and Persimmon, 6 colors have distinct characteristics, but they are in the same line, as if the sun from early morning to sunset, whether it is morning light or afterglow, makes people feel gentle and comfortable.













Especially worth mentioning is the W6 sun-dried arbor color, which is also the same color number of INTO YOU color spokesperson Song Yuqi. The slightly dark tone adds a sense of mystery to it. Thin coatings are warm wood tones, which naturally enhance the color. Thick coatings are dry ebony, which has a neat neutral wind and a full-blown aura, which can be adapted to different life scenes such as daily commuting.





It is understood that the inspiration of INTO YOU air lip clay comes from the virtual and real art of painting creation. The proper texture of powder clay and the color matching with different skin colors give the beauty of the finishing touch to the makeup. Compared with conventional lip clay products, the texture of INTO YOU air-sensing lip clay is thinner and more breathable. At the same time, it continues the extreme matte characteristics of the regular version of lip clay. Since its launch, it has been favored by the market.





Fearless expression is an innate talent of Generation Z. Since her debut, the young Song Yuqi has used her varied stages and wonderful performances to convey her unique voice and strength under her gentle and sweet appearance, showing people the persistence and belief of this generation in pursuit of dreams. And this is what INTO YOU has been doing with you.

Since its establishment in December 2019, the young INTO YOU has won the recognition of a large number of young consumers with its products and concepts that break the market’s perception, and has gradually gained a place in the cosmetics market. In the future, INTO YOU will continue to develop the new technology of lip feeling, empower new lip makeup textures, continue to expand the color boundary, and bring consumers a rich makeup experience.



