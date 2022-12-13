Source title: INTO1 Zando’s new single “I’m from…” Live version video is officially launched today The dance choreography gently tells the past, future and present

INTO1 Zando's single "I'm from…" live video is officially launched today. The single "I'm from…" has been well received by various audiences since it was launched, and it has continuously occupied the top positions of major new song charts. The live version of the video is also full of expectations. In addition to participating in the creation of lyrics, the video choreography released this time was also created by INTO1 Zando himself, and he once showed some clips as a guest on the final stage of "This is Hip-hop! 5". This time, the camera turned and moved the venue to the studio. Combining props and light and shadow, INTO1 Zando used dance to gently tell the past, future, and present, interpret his own experience, and bring you a full version of the performance. The light and rhythmic City Pop is paired with INTO1 Zanduo's gorgeous House dance steps, the clean and neat movements, the natural transition of emotions, and the youthful dream journey reappears. From a child who loves dancing to a world dance champion, what changes is identity, what remains the same is calm and confident stage charm, INTO1 Zando always moves towards his dream and dances with his own attitude. In the video, in addition to the well-designed scenes and actions. There are also many details, such as childhood photos full of memories, paintings drawn by myself, etc., all of which are presented with great care by INTO1. Combine the lyrics to discover more surprises in the video!

