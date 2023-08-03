Introducing Mulberry’s New Additions to the Classic Clipper Men’s Bag Series

Mulberry Unveils Three New Additions to Classic Clipper Men’s Bag Series

London, UK – Mulberry, the renowned British luxury brand, has introduced three new items to its iconic Clipper men’s bag series this summer. The additions, namely the Heritage Clipper Messenger Bag, the Heritage Clipper Tote Bag, and the Heritage Clipper Daily Bag, aim to offer modern men a practical and stylish accessory for their everyday needs.

The Clipper men’s bag series was initially launched in the 1990s and draws inspiration from Mulberry’s hometown of Somerset, England. It pays homage to the scenic beauty and outdoor lifestyle of the region. Over the years, the collection has evolved into a classic travel bag, remaining a timeless icon in Mulberry’s repertoire.

Known for its understated and practical design, the Clipper series has become the go-to choice for men’s casual bags. The latest additions continue this trend by incorporating comfortable and casual aesthetics while retaining the adventurous spirit and design elements of the original bag. The classic flat calfskin trim and luggage tags have been refined to better suit the demands of modern life.

Mulberry’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the materials used for the Clipper men’s bags. The collection showcases a wide range of eco-friendly fabrics, including innovative Scottish pattern fabrics, carbon-neutral leathers, and lightweight recycled nylon fabrics. These materials not only embody timeless British aesthetics but also reflect the brand’s dedication to environmental innovation.

The Heritage Clipper Crossbody Bag combines the enduring aesthetic of the Clipper line with sleek contemporary design, making it the perfect statement piece for daily commutes. The Heritage Clipper Tote Bag offers a functional interior, large enough to accommodate a laptop, while maintaining its classic style. Meanwhile, the Heritage Clipper Daily Bag draws inspiration from the classic Mulberry Clipper bag but in a more compact size that suits various daily occasions, whether for the office, gym, or a short trip.

To celebrate the release of the new collection, Mulberry launched a captivating campaign featuring four British celebrities: photographer Will Waterworth, filmmaker Joel Kerr, designer Edie Ashley, and artist Jack Appleyard. Led by their trusty whippet Maya, the group embarked on a journey across the picturesque Yorkshire countryside to pay homage to the British landscape that served as inspiration for the new Clipper men’s bag series.

In line with Mulberry’s commitment to sustainability, all three new bag models are crafted from eco-friendly Scotch grain fabric, a lightweight biosynthetic material derived from inedible grain waste. Mulberry plans to upgrade its use of this environmentally friendly fabric in 2021, replacing the original classic Scottish grain fabric across the entire brand. Additionally, the leather trim and luggage tags in the Clipper collection are made from eco-certified carbon-neutral leather, a sustainable fabric that has been implemented in all Mulberry products since October 2022. Furthermore, all cotton fabrics used in the collection can be traced back to their source.

Mulberry’s new additions to the classic Clipper men’s bag series are now available for purchase at Mulberry’s major boutiques and the official flagship store on Tmall (Mulberry’s official website). Fashion enthusiasts and men seeking a timeless yet contemporary accessory are invited to explore this exciting collection.

