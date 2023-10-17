Home » Introducing Pal Photo Wizard: A Smart Camera Designed for the Ultimate Shooting Experience
Introducing Pal Photo Wizard: A Smart Camera Designed for the Ultimate Shooting Experience

Introducing Pal Photo Wizard: A Smart Camera Designed for the Ultimate Shooting Experience

Fuji instax Launches New “Pal Photo Wizard” Camera for Stylish Photography

Shenzhen, China – Fuji instax, a leading brand in instant photography, has unveiled its latest camera, the Pal “Photo Wizard.” This smart camera is designed to prioritize shooting functions, allowing users to fully concentrate on capturing photos without the distractions of other functions on their mobile phones.

Mr. Kenichi Tanaka, Executive Director of Fujifilm Co., Ltd. and President of Fujifilm (China) Investment Co., Ltd., expressed his hopes for the new series, stating, “Through the introduction of the new series, we hope that users can more conveniently record life, enjoy life, share life, and surprise every little moment. All captured in the camera and engraved in my heart.”

The Pal Photo Wizard comes in five vibrant colors: Gentleman Black, Denim Blue, Succulent Green, Cat Claw Pink, and Snowball White. The Gentleman Black model features imitation metal-like chrome plating technology, giving it a fashionable edge.

Weighing just 41g, the Pal Camera Elf is compact and highly portable, making it perfect for various scenarios. It comes with an exclusive application that offers three sizes of electronic instax photos (mini, SQUARE, and WIDE) for easy online sharing. The application also provides interesting features such as filters, pre-shutter sound effects, and dynamic photo paper production, enhancing users’ ability to personalize their photos. Those who own instax Link series mobile photo printers, LiPlay, and Evo digital-analog primary imaging cameras can utilize these models to print physical photos of corresponding sizes.

The Pal Photo Wizard’s quirky shape and colorful designs have captivated users. To cater to the unique individuality of Generation Z, five limited gift boxes have been designed for the Chinese market. These stylized gift boxes come with a range of accessories, turning the Pal camera into a fashionable accessory in addition to its smart camera attributes.

Each gift box reflects a different theme. The “Gentleman Black” gift box includes a camera mini tripod, bead chain bracelet, camera storage chain bag, and bow hanging ornament, showcasing a playful, sweet, and cool style. The “Snowball White” gift box comes with a snowball bracelet, snowball plush storage bag, and snowman hanging ornament, exuding an elegant and pure atmosphere. The “Denim Blue” gift box features a denim lanyard, a hat camera storage bag, and denim clothing hanging accessories, adding a retro touch to any outfit. The “Cat Claw Pink” gift box includes a cat paw camera lanyard, cat paw camera storage bag, and cat paw mirror decoration, evoking a Y2K atmosphere. Lastly, the “Succulent Green” gift box comes with a woven hand rope, a woven drawstring camera bag, and a cactus hanging ornament, representing freshness and vitality.

To enhance the versatility of the Pal camera, Fuji instax has also launched a crystal case, silicone case, tripod, and neck strap as standalone accessories. Moreover, one-time imaging mini lavender purple photo paper is being introduced alongside the Pal camera.

The Fuji instax Pal “Photo Wizard” will be available for purchase starting from October 17th. The standalone models will have a suggested retail price of 899 yuan/unit, with the limited edition Gentleman Black priced at 1,199 yuan/unit. The limited Pal “Photo Elf” gift box, which includes the snowball white, tannin blue, succulent green, and cat claw pink models, will have a suggested retail price of 1,099 yuan/set, while the gentleman black gift box will cost 1,399 yuan/set. The one-time imaging mini lavender purple photo paper will be priced at 69 yuan/box.

To celebrate the launch, Fuji instax invited fashion blogger @小dropDRAMA to showcase five trendy outfits inspired by the Pal camera’s colors. The Pal Photo Wizard effortlessly complements different styles, and its sleek design adds a touch of color to any outfit.

In order to give more users the opportunity to experience the charm of the new Pal camera, Fuji instax will be hosting a six-day roadshow at the Shenzhen Coco Park Mall from October 17th to October 22nd. This event aims to immerse visitors in the wonderful world of Pal’s “photo wizard” and capture beautiful moments.

With its breakthrough design and portable nature, the Pal “Photo Wizard” from Fuji instax offers a fresh and innovative shooting solution, aligning with the brand’s concept of “surprises waiting for you.”

