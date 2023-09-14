Introducing the 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection: Uni-ssentials by TDS from Tokyo Design Studio

New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio Unveils “Uni-ssentials by TDS” Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection

Tokyo Design Studio, New Balance’s lifestyle and leisure style design team, has officially launched its latest autumn and winter collection for 2023 – “Uni-ssentials by TDS.” This new series aims to break the restrictions of age and gender in clothing and focuses on providing a comfortable and stylish fit to the wearer.

Unlike traditional clothing lines that separate men’s and women’s clothing, the “Uni-ssentials by TDS” series introduces a new approach. It modifies the traditional clothing-making method by developing sizes according to a single standard, allowing the public to make their own choices based on their preferences.

The autumn and winter collection offers a wide range of items suitable for the colder seasons. Highlights include high-proof flame-retardant wool jackets and pants, along with hoodies, crew-neck sweatshirts, and shorts made of durable Cordura and heavy fleece materials. The sweatshirts and sweatpants are quick-drying, wear-resistant, and anti-pilling, ensuring they maintain their shape even after frequent use and washing. These features make them ideal for daily running and training activities.

The collection also includes a series of t-shirts made from fabrics with excellent properties, including water absorption, quick drying, UV protection, and anti-pilling treatment. The t-shirts have a comfortable cotton feel, ensuring a pleasant wearing experience. Accessories in the collection feature TDS hats made of flame-retardant wool, designed to accommodate computers, a Boston bag for tablets, and Fresh Foam shoes in the “MTMORNSE” color scheme.

The highly anticipated Tokyo Design Studio 2023 “Uni-ssentials by TDS” autumn and winter collection will be available in select stores starting from September 15th. New Balance enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals are encouraged to mark their calendars and stay updated for the release.

Below is a list of stores where the collection will be available:

– New Balance online store

– T-HOUSE New Balance (Tokyo)

– New Balance Roppongi 19:06 (Tokyo)

– New Balance NEWoMan Shinjuku Store (Tokyo)

– New Balance NEWoMan Yokohama store (Kanagawa)

– TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance Hankyu Umeda (Osaka)

– & Dice & Dice supported by TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance（福冈）

– Other TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance stores

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own these exclusive pieces from the Tokyo Design Studio “Uni-ssentials by TDS” collection. Stay tuned for more updates and information.

