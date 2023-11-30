Home » Introducing the Exclusive Mini Panda Bearry Cute Pendant by fragment design, CLOT, and Steiff
“New Collaboration Between fragment design, CLOT Founder Edison Chen, and Steiff Announces Launch of Mini Panda Bearry Cute Pendant”

Renowned Japanese streetwear brand fragment design, CLOT founder and creative director Edison Chen, along with his daughter Alaia Chen, have teamed up with the well-known German toy factory, Steiff, to introduce a new three-party joint pendant, “Mini Panda Bearry Cute.”

The unique pendant, designed by Alaia Chen, draws inspiration from pandas and features bright pink ears, one pink eye, one violet eye, and pink flowers adorning the right ear. Adding a touch of glamor and elegance, the panda pendant also wears a string of pearl necklaces. The tag hanging from the necklace boasts fragment design’s signature lightning pattern and the word “Alaia” in black. To signify its exclusive and limited edition status, the pendant displays a “gold ear buckle” logo on the left ear, a unique mark of the Steiff family lineage, with the brand’s “Steiff Collectors” label printed on it.

Measuring 10 cm, the pendant comes with a lanyard for easy wearing and styling. Each bear also comes with an identification certificate, demonstrating its rarity and uniqueness.

The fragment design x Alaia x Steiff “Mini Panda Bearry Cute” pendant will be available in limited quantities at designated JUICE offline stores and JUICESTORE official website starting December 1, 2023. Interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exclusive collaboration.

