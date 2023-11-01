Introducing the LEGO Icons Natural History Museum: A Building Block Set with an Incredible 4,014 Parts

LEGO Icons Natural History Museum: An Exquisite Building Block Set for History Enthusiasts

Following the success of the “DUNE” Atreides Royal Ornithopter building block set, LEGO Icons is once again making waves in the toy industry with their latest creation, the LEGO Icons Natural History Museum. This highly anticipated building block set boasts the largest number of parts in the series, making it a must-have for LEGO enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

The LEGO Icons Natural History Museum is expertly designed, comprising a staggering 4,014 building blocks. Its intricate structure showcases two floors, complete with a double atrium, removable roof, and customizable mezzanine. Builders can let their imagination run wild as they create exhibits within the museum using the included building blocks. From the enormous Brachiosaurus skeleton to the intricate saber-toothed tiger skull, and even a geological survey area, this set promises a truly engaging and educational experience.

Interestingly, the Natural History Museum building block set also includes seven small building block puppets, including an adorable dog. This addition adds an interactive element, allowing children to play and learn simultaneously as they explore the exhibition. The set aims to inspire curiosity about the natural world and spark an interest in science and history.

The LEGO Icons Natural History Museum is now available for pre-order in the United States, with an official shipping date of December 1st. Priced at $300 USD, this building block set is ideal for collectors, LEGO enthusiasts, and anyone with an appreciation for history.

In a statement, LEGO Icons spokesperson, Sarah Johnson, expressed excitement about the release of the Natural History Museum set. “We’re thrilled to offer this unique and detailed building block set to our customers,” she said. “LEGO Icons is known for creating iconic and educational models, and the Natural History Museum is no exception. We believe this set will provide hours of entertainment, while also nurturing a love for history and the natural world.”

LEGO Icons continues to inspire creativity and learning through their innovative building block sets. The Natural History Museum set is a testament to their dedication to producing high-quality toys that engage and educate children and adults alike. With its impressive number of parts and attention to detail, this building block set will undoubtedly become a cherished item among LEGO collectors and history enthusiasts around the world.

To secure your very own LEGO Icons Natural History Museum set, visit the LEGO website or your local authorized retailers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to embark on a fun and educational journey through history with this remarkable building block set.

