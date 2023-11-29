Home » Introducing the Monsieur Fred Inner Light High Jewelry Series: A Celebration of Creativity, Love, Bliss, Strength, Vitality, and Destiny
Introducing the Monsieur Fred Inner Light High Jewelry Series: A Celebration of Creativity, Love, Bliss, Strength, Vitality, and Destiny

Introducing the Monsieur Fred Inner Light High Jewelry Series: A Celebration of Creativity, Love, Bliss, Strength, Vitality, and Destiny

FRED Unveils the Monsieur Fred Inner Light High-End Jewelry Series

FRED, the luxury jewelry brand known for its iconic designs, has announced the launch of the Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry series. This collection features six themes, including precious gemstones such as pearls, yellow diamonds, and colored gemstones, as well as themed works from the brand’s iconic series such as Force 10, Pretty Woman, and Chance Infinie.

Designed for both men and women, the avant-garde pieces aim to enhance the graceful elegance of women while meeting the high-end jewelry needs of men. The series draws inspiration from the inner light of Mr. Fred Samuel, the founder of the brand, and is a tribute to his life journey from Argentina to Paris to the French Riviera.

The “Creative Talent” themed necklace, inspired by the foam of the waves, pays homage to Mr. Fred Samuel’s bold and innovative spirit. It features cultured pearls arranged in white gold necklaces, bracelets, three-ring rings, and earrings paved with diamonds, creating a sparkling, ocean-inspired design.

The “Heart of Love” theme jewelry from the Pretty Woman series showcases the brand’s iconic “Heart to Heart” pattern, reimagined with white gold links adorned with black lacquer and diamonds. The “Blissful” themed jewelry from the Pain de Sucre line recreates the beauty of the French Riviera, with Dickey stones, turquoise, mother-of-pearl, and diamonds capturing the vibrant colors of the region.

Additionally, the “Belief to Win” themed jewelry from the Force 10 series, features designs infused with elements of sailing sports and the brand’s exclusive FRED Hero Cut process, while the “Sparkling Vitality” themed jewelry showcases the legendary Soleil d’Or yellow diamond in a series of rings, necklaces, and earrings.

Lastly, the “Master of Destiny” themed jewelry from the Chance Infinie line, pays homage to Mr. Fred Samuel’s belief in being one’s own lucky star, featuring elegant and extraordinary jewelry designs infused with lucky symbols.

The Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry series represents FRED’s commitment to bold innovation and excellence in craftsmanship. For almost 90 years, FRED has epitomized a unique style and a free-spirited attitude, creating fine jewelry for both men and women with infinite enthusiasm for life and a pursuit of excellence.

