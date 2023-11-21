Introducing the New “MCC Crazy Speed Club” Cycling Series Hats by MAD HATcher

MAD HATcher Launches New Hat Styles for “MCC Crazy Speed Club” Cycling Series

The MAD HATcher has unveiled a new line of hats designed specifically for the “MCC Crazy Speed Club” cycling series. The collection includes a variety of items such as balaclava knitted hats, pom-pom jacquard knitted hats, and color-blocked thermal ear protection hats.

The balaclava knitted hat is made of soft, skin-friendly acrylic yarn, offering protection for the cheeks and neck from cold wind without hindering movement. Meanwhile, the pom-pom jacquard knitted hat also utilizes acrylic yarn and features the abbreviation “MCC” embellished on the hat body using jacquard technology, along with colorful stripes and fluffy fur balls. Lastly, the color-blocked warm ear protection hat is constructed with a classic short-brow five-piece hat shape and includes an integrated piece that extends to the back of the neck for ear protection. The hat is made of nylon stretch fabric on the outside and polar fleece on the inside, with the “MCC” logo printed on the side of the cap.

All hats in this series maintain the iconic contrasting design of the Crazy Speed Club series and include Velcro, allowing for the repeated attachment of fluorescent reflective tape to enhance safety warnings while riding at night.

Cyclists and fans of the “MCC Crazy Speed Club” series can now enjoy the added protection and style provided by these new hat designs from MAD HATcher.

