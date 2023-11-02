Introducing the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ‘Black and White’ Collaboration: Reflective Grid Design Inspired by Nighttime Street Vibes

TIGHTBOOTH Collaborates with Nike for Exclusive “Black and White” Sneaker Release

In a highly anticipated collaboration, TIGHTBOOTH and Nike have joined forces to create the limited edition TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Black and White” co-branded sneakers. The shoes were first revealed by TIGHTBOOTH manager Nobuei Ueno back in July, and now the brand has officially announced the release details.

The design of the “Black and White” sneakers draws inspiration from the vibrant and free atmosphere of the streets at night. The shoe’s upper features a pattern that mimics the metal grid floor that skaters often encounter during their nocturnal sessions. The Swoosh Logo on both sides of the shoe is crafted with reflective material, adding a dynamic touch. Additionally, the Swoosh is adorned with vibrant orange accents. The TIGHTBOOTH logo is proudly printed on the tongue, while the words TIGHTBOOTH and Nike SB are displayed prominently, highlighting the unique collaboration.

Excitement is building among sneaker enthusiasts as the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Black and White” sneakers are scheduled for release. The shoes will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website starting Friday, November 10th. Additionally, they will be released on Nike SNKRS on November 14th. The sneakers will retail at ¥17,600 yen, making them an exclusive and coveted item for collectors and fans.

It is important to note that TIGHTBOOTH’s official website will be implementing a lottery system for the sale of these sneakers. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to participate in the lottery, which will open from 9 am to 12 pm on November 5th. TIGHTBOOTH has also hinted that Instagram fans of Nori X Ueno Shinpei, the manager of TIGHTBOOTH, may have priority access to winning the lottery.

For sneaker enthusiasts and fans of TIGHTBOOTH and Nike, this collaboration is an exciting development in the world of street fashion. Be sure to visit TIGHTBOOTH’s official website for more information on the release and lottery details. Don’t miss out on your chance to snag a pair of these highly sought-after “Black and White” sneakers.

Share this: Facebook

X

