Home » Introducing the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ‘Black and White’ Collaboration: Reflective Grid Design Inspired by Nighttime Street Vibes
Entertainment

Introducing the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ‘Black and White’ Collaboration: Reflective Grid Design Inspired by Nighttime Street Vibes

by admin
Introducing the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ‘Black and White’ Collaboration: Reflective Grid Design Inspired by Nighttime Street Vibes

TIGHTBOOTH Collaborates with Nike for Exclusive “Black and White” Sneaker Release

In a highly anticipated collaboration, TIGHTBOOTH and Nike have joined forces to create the limited edition TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Black and White” co-branded sneakers. The shoes were first revealed by TIGHTBOOTH manager Nobuei Ueno back in July, and now the brand has officially announced the release details.

The design of the “Black and White” sneakers draws inspiration from the vibrant and free atmosphere of the streets at night. The shoe’s upper features a pattern that mimics the metal grid floor that skaters often encounter during their nocturnal sessions. The Swoosh Logo on both sides of the shoe is crafted with reflective material, adding a dynamic touch. Additionally, the Swoosh is adorned with vibrant orange accents. The TIGHTBOOTH logo is proudly printed on the tongue, while the words TIGHTBOOTH and Nike SB are displayed prominently, highlighting the unique collaboration.

Excitement is building among sneaker enthusiasts as the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro “Black and White” sneakers are scheduled for release. The shoes will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website starting Friday, November 10th. Additionally, they will be released on Nike SNKRS on November 14th. The sneakers will retail at ¥17,600 yen, making them an exclusive and coveted item for collectors and fans.

It is important to note that TIGHTBOOTH’s official website will be implementing a lottery system for the sale of these sneakers. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to participate in the lottery, which will open from 9 am to 12 pm on November 5th. TIGHTBOOTH has also hinted that Instagram fans of Nori X Ueno Shinpei, the manager of TIGHTBOOTH, may have priority access to winning the lottery.

See also  Kim Min-joo prepares to go as an actor, but singer activities are not completely ruled out | Kim Min-joo | IZ*ONE

For sneaker enthusiasts and fans of TIGHTBOOTH and Nike, this collaboration is an exciting development in the world of street fashion. Be sure to visit TIGHTBOOTH’s official website for more information on the release and lottery details. Don’t miss out on your chance to snag a pair of these highly sought-after “Black and White” sneakers.

You may also like

concert #6: george ezra @ wiener stadthalle |...

In Bergamo with the “LU OpeRave” Donizetti’s music...

NCT’s First Group Offline Concert to be Released...

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter – SAVED!

A Potential WrestleMania Showdown: John Cena’s Final Match...

Weibo Welcome Night: A Night of Music and...

Monosphere – Sentience – Album Review

Salma Hayek’s Reaction to Kim Kardashian’s Tribute Sparks...

LinkedIn Hits 1 Billion Users and Introduces AI...

Siming District: A Rising Hub for China’s Film...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy