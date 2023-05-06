„Invention & Memories“ 2023 – mica

From June 8th to 11th, 2023, accordion virtuoso OTTO LECHNER moves virtuosically and lightly between all genre boundaries and beyond at his festival “Invention & Memories” in the Lower Austrian Kunsthaus Horn with musical companions.

Accordion virtuoso Otto Lechner invites you to the second edition of the music festival “Invention & Memories” curated by him in the Waldviertel from June 8th to 11th, 2023 Kunsthaus Horn. For four days, his musical companions and excellent musicians and artists will be on stage with him: Louie Austen, Felix Bennent, Melissa Coleman, John Gillard, Andi Hadl, Patrice Heral, Ramona Kasheer, Arnulf Lindner & Band, Alex Miksch, Max Nagl, Erika Pluhar, Karl Ritter and the COMBO buoysPeter Rom, Pamelia Stickney, Erik Trauner, Hans Tschiritsch and the sound nomads. Otto Lechner can be heard on the accordion as well as on the keyboard. The program ranges from jazz, rock, blues, world and improvisation to memories of John Lennon and the presentation of bizarre musical inventions in the form of objects and photos by Hans Tschiritsch.

Otto Lechner on the “Invention & Memories” 2023 festival

With the festival, Otto Lechner wants to implement his music and artistic ideas and emotionally touch and delight his audience. ― Otto Lechner explains his motives: “Music is a poor consolation, but sometimes the best we have. If it succeeds, then it gives us an idea of ​​how highly developed individualism and joint action can resonate and stimulate each other. The festival ‘Inventions and Memories’ should serve as proof. It shouldn’t just be a series of concerts, but rather a social encounter between people who are involved with music in some way – playing, listening, composing, dancing… Each of the artists: inside from 8. I personally know and appreciate coming to the wonderful Kunsthaus in Horn from June 11th. I’m especially looking forward to the jam sessions that will happen every night after the concerts. As befits a true festival, some musicians will be able to be experienced in several formations. This year it’s the guitarist, composer and singer Ramona Kasheer, Pamelia Stickney with cello and theremin, the tireless Karl Ritter, and of course myself. The following sentence should apply to the audience and artists: ‘She was there yesterday too!’ “

The location, the “Kunsthaus Horn”

“Invention & Memories” ties in with Otto Lechner’s “Art in the Kartause” festival, which was held from 2017 to 2019 in the ruins of Aggsbach Castle. The event is now taking place in Kunsthaus Horn, very close to the center of his life, Gars am Kamp, a new home. The venues for the concerts are the garden, the “Tonkeller” and the “Taffasaal” of the Kunsthaus, as well as a secluded spot in the great outdoors near Horn. As at the Aggsbach Festival, atmosphere and acoustics also play an important role.

Otto Lechner about the venue: “Due to their diversity and diversity, the Kunsthaus, its premises and the beautiful garden are ideally suited to reviving the festival. And like the festival in Aggsbach, the Kunsthaus Horn is also about integrating the location into the dramaturgy between music and architecture.”

Club Culture in the Tonkellerim Kunsthaus Horn

The organizer of the music festival is the association Culture in the Tonkellerwho has been running the “Tonkeller” in the Kunsthaus Horn recorded all year round and focuses on events in concerts and cabarets. The Union Culture in the Tonkeller is in collaboration with the on-site restaurant finish one of 11 stage inns in Lower Austria.

The Kunsthaus Horn was converted in the course of the Lower Austria State Exhibition 2009 and primarily made available for art and culture. clubs, such as Cheerful aliveTheater festival Daydreamers: insidedie Cultural networking Lower Austria/Office Waldviertel, the Kunstverein Horn and the association Culture in the Tonkeller have their headquarters and offices in this building.

Info to program at http://www.kulturimtonkeller.at/

Ticket reservation & sale: www.kulturimtonkeller.at/karten/karten-info.html