Inventory of 15 footwear designs worth looking forward to in Paris men’s wear week in spring and summer of 2024

The wonderful 2024 Paris Men’s Wear Week is coming to an end. During the nearly ten-day event, major luxury brands, designer brands and sports brands have made efforts to showcase the brands in the second half of this year in various creative forms. Focus on design, among which footwear design is the most concerned by readers of Hypebeast. After all, compared with fashions that cost tens of thousands of dollars, footwear can be said to be one of the best stepping stones into the fashion palace.

Given the “flood” of collaborations, it’s no easy feat to really appeal to discerning shoe lovers these days, which is why we saw some unexpected designs and presentations at this year’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week. From the world-renowned debut of Pharrell LV to TOMM¥€A$H’s outrageous styling in the audience, all stimulated the nerves of the public, and this time Hypebeast will take stock of the most impressive men’s clothing week this year. Footwear design.

Louis Vuitton Footprint Boot

As the biggest protagonist on this Paris Men’s Wear Week, Pharrell officially unveiled his first Louis Vuitton series. Since the Virgil era, footwear has gradually become LV’s secret weapon to attract the younger generation. In this year’s show, in addition to the updated Trainer and men’s Derby shoes injected with Mary Jane elements, an exaggerated shearling leather Slippers are hotly debated. It features Monogram intarsia throughout and an embossed pattern of bear footprints on the outsole for eye-catching shape and comfort. It is worth mentioning that A$AP Rocky, who arrived late at the end of the big show with Rihanna, took the lead in wearing these slippers and successfully stood out among hundreds of celebrities at the scene.

MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Boot

No one will doubt MSCHF’s creativity, and with the blessing of TOMM¥ €A$H, the “Master of Reorganization”, this ability to create topics has been improved to a higher level. While watching the Rick Owens show, the Estonian musician took the lead in wearing the “Dongdong Yellow Boots” jointly launched by MSCHF and Crocs. It continues the high profile of the “Big Red Boots” as a whole. After changing into a bright yellow, multiple holes are injected into the upper, and a heel strap is also added to the heel to restore the appearance of Crocs Classic Clog. It’s unclear if the shoe will ever be released, but regardless, TOMM¥€A$H and MSCHF are once again getting everyone’s attention.

Rick Owens Medical Boot

In addition to TOMM¥€A$H and MSCHF who are “rejuvenating” in the auditorium, Rick Owens also made everyone smile with a design similar to medical “rehabilitation shoes” on the show this season. The designer adopted a bold and avant-garde splint and hollow design, and fixed it with a few simple straps and metal buckles, and derived different versions such as square toe and open toe to suit different summer wear needs. This seemingly “absurd” design has also expanded the new boundaries of summer sandal design.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x Kids Love Gaite Double Derby

A series of leather shoe styles were unveiled at the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME 2024 Spring/Summer Collection show. Its weird “double-head design” immediately attracted attention both inside and outside the venue, and sparked widespread discussions on the Internet. The above-mentioned shoes are jointly created by COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and the handmade shoe brand KIDS LOVE GAITE. The simple black derby shoes have a strong effect under the blessing of surreal style, and the interesting shape of the double toe cap extends to the side version and the upper and lower version, the brain-opening creativity is hard to ignore, and it is definitely one of the most topical items at Paris Fashion Week this season.

DIOR Men’s Loafer

For Kim Jones’ fifth-anniversary Dior Men’s collection, the British designer presented a collection of opulent pieces with a personal touch. This includes a square-headed Loafer design with luxurious materials. In addition to the blessing of the brand’s iconic checkered pattern and eye-catching leopard print elements, it also draws inspiration from the LADY DIOR handbag in 1995 to create a new round logo metal buckle , finished with a thick sole for a typical New Wave look.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low

In addition to the strangely shaped derby shoes, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME also brings ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, the latest collaboration with Nike. The shoe offers excellent breathability and, in addition to drying quickly, is secured against harsh conditions with an enlarged last and high-durability rubber sides. In the cooperation style with COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus, in addition to the classic all-black and all-white color matching, there will also be a black and white “Panda” color scheme, the COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus logo is printed on the insole, and the oblique The “ACG” Logo on the side presents a more simple style.

AURALEE x New Balance Warped Runner

Japanese fashion brand AURALEE released the 2024 spring and summer series show at Paris Fashion Week, and the latest joint shoes of New Balance on the model’s feet are worthy of attention. AURALEE and New Balance have brought many popular joint shoes in the past few seasons. The latest spring and summer joint series of 2024 brings three simple outlines and color matching designs. The upper base is made of breathable mesh and covered with suede Stack layers and create an eye-catching midsole with streamlined and grooved shapes and a round outsole with a certain height. The overall is quite close to the elegant atmosphere of spring and summer, and it is compatible with the various eye-catching pants designs on the big show. It fits well, and there are currently three color schemes exposed, including beige, black and cobalt blue.

NAMESAKE CLIPPERS SS24

Namesake, a treasure island brand that was shortlisted for the semi-finals of LVMH PRIZE this year, announced the latest CLIPPERS 3D printed shoe design at the Paris conference. Its inspiration comes from the sports performance of basketball shoes and the construction shape and sense of speed of non-scissor clippers. The new series has added new colors such as gradient blue and plaid, and another new shape that uses a similar outsole structure. It is also worthy of attention. In addition, NAMESAKE also injected the custom-made 3D printed horn buckle into the adidas adistar Cushion. I believe that the two parties will have more in-depth cooperation in the future.

BOTTER x REEBOK SS24

Inspired by the culture of the Caribbean region, BOTTER once again combined local tradition and technology to create iconic clothing items this year. In terms of footwear, it also continued its cooperation with Reebok to create new concept sports shoes for matching, bringing football-like shoe styles, as well as 3D printed slippers in many different colors. In addition, the brand is even more creative in reshaping interesting pendants and dolls into accessories and bringing them to the runway together, jingling with the steps of the models, and incorporating Gary Jules’ song “Mad World“, which complements the atmosphere and design aesthetics of the scene.

POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) x On Cloudmonster

With the release of the new series “6.0”, South Korea’s cutting-edge brand Post Archive Faction (PAF) also announced the first collaboration series “CURRENT FORM 1.0” with the Swiss sports brand On at the Paris Showroom. The running shoes in the series are based on On Cloudmonster, retaining the smooth curved outline and injecting PAF’s unique deconstruction style and future texture presentation. The special thick sole shape is eye-catching and the performance is also worth noting. It is explosive at the start, and the revolutionary CloudTec cloud cushioning technology brings a soft touch to the ground with cushioning.

COMME des GARÇONS MAN x New Balance 610

1 of 2

2 of 2

Also from the hands of COMME des GARÇONS HOMME, the joint 610 created by the New Balance branch team Tokyo Design Studio is also worthy of attention, especially the black shoeless version. The whole shoe is made of mesh, leather and suede materials. On the slip-on silhouette of the lace system, you can see the tongue with the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME logo to highlight the identity. There is a pull tab at the heel for convenience. Slip on and add detail, and a compression-molded C-CAP midsole and NDurance outsole complete the look.

Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160

1 of 2

2 of 2

Cecilie Bahnsen, a designer from Copenhagen, has attracted the attention of shoe fans for her cooperation with ASICS since 2022. This time, the two parties will present their latest joint styles during Paris Fashion Week. The new shoes are based on the ASICS GEL GT-2160 future book. The whole shoe is covered with metallic silver-white (or black) uppers and floral elements. The tongue and part of the shoelace system are discarded, and Velcro is used instead. The remaining laces are more like bows adorning the upper, with a tiny ASICS logo embellished on the front edge. It is worth mentioning that although the style is quite feminine, it is still available in sizes up to US 10.5, which can be worn by both men and women.

At.Kollektive Season 03 by Kiko Kostadinov

1 of 2

2 of 2

At.Kollektive is a creative design department initiated by ECCO Leather, a well-known leather supplier, not limited to fashion or footwear, furniture and other fields. A product of a tripartite relationship at the source of inspiration. As one of the invited guests of the Season 03 series, Kiko Kostadinov, a popular designer from Bulgaria, brought the first wave of limited works for At.Kollektive in Paris, and was the first to reveal the adjustable shoes with stripes as the main element. It coincides with Ye’s recent “sock shoes” design.

Slam Jam x Vibram Post Sneakers

1 of 2

2 of 2

Slam Jam and Vibram announced their second joint series in Paris, creating new color schemes for mid-tube sports shoes Post Sneakers and launching low-tube Muller shoes. Post Sneakers uses Vibram StratX material and waterproof shell to construct the main body, and adds brand logos and classic slogans such as Slam Jam and (Un)Corporate Uniforms Prototype on the side of the shoe, and is equipped with Vibram’s iconic outsole, supplemented by Litebase and Megagrip to provide excellent Anti-slip and support. The low-cut Muller shoes with no laces have the same waterproof shell appearance, with nylon pull rings as elastic adjustment configurations, and perforations to provide breathability.

1017 ALYX 9SM x Vibram FiveFingers Buckle

1 of 2

2 of 2

Over the years, Matthew M Williams has established a unique design language through his personal brand 1017 ALYX 9SM, and at this year’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week, he injected his design philosophy into Vibram’s iconic FiveFingers five-finger shoes. In addition to continuing the special five-finger shape of FiveFingers, the combination of the all-black shoe body and the metal safety buckle strap highlights the unique personal aesthetics of Matthew M Williams.

