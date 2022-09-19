After more than 20 years of bizarre adventures, “One Piece” has finally ushered in the final chapter. In this long adventure career, let’s take a look at the four desperate moments selected by foreign media. Is it also what you thought back then?

• Mistaken for the final boss of Anilu.

When I first read this, the atmosphere description of the whole work directly made many readers feel the power of the end of the world. That’s right, the Thunder King Anilu. The power of the natural devil fruit is not at the same level as the sand crocodile. How much? Readers have the illusion that the work is about to end? ! However, Luffy rubber fruit Tianke Aini Road, okay.

• The horror of Aokiji’s first appearance.

This is another nature department, and it is not a wild way like Anilu, but an orthodox naval admiral. Although he has excellent education and awe-inspiring temperament, he has different camps. The crushing sanctions given to the Straw Hats at that time really made readers’ hearts Surprised.

• Granny Coco, level 10 mental blow.

In the classic scene of Robin’s escape, Granny Coco’s terrifying mermaid posture made everyone suffocate. The despair here is not a lack of firepower, but a powerful mental attack brought about by the complete smashing of “romantic” YY.

• Finally, the unknown fear of being “sanctioned” by Bartholomew Bear.

Under the circumstance of Kiabou’s absolute strength, he didn’t know whether Bartholomew Bear was an enemy or a friend, and he didn’t know what terrifying abilities he possessed. One by one, his teammates suddenly disappeared without a trace, which is simply a prelude to a tragic dissolution. , the fear of the unknown at that time really could not be superimposed.