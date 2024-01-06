Invest in a relationship

In the pictures:

From the coolchicstyle Instagram page /// Dinner at the hotel, from photographer Charlotte Wise’s Instagram /// Identical ribbons in the hair of Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin, from Gwyneth’s story /// Two braids and two ribbons /// A pearl bracelet tied with a ribbon /// Advertisement of Calvin Klein photographed by Bruce Weber in 1988

Did you think it was too late to join the bow tie trend? If you deny it’s a trend, it’s not too late

Already in September, the New York Times wondered if the time had not come to eulogize the bow tie trend – the kind of trends that have the feeling that they have rotted before they were even ripe.

With Tik Tok’s vigorous assistance, this is happening to more and more trends that have reached the world‘s air with breath-taking potential.

The bow ties, for example – this is a trend that emerges almost every year, even though it’s not really a trend at all. It’s a classic: Brigitte Bardot wore a turtleneck and decorated her hair with a bow tie, in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) there isn’t a scene without at least one bow tie and Kate Middleton wears a bow tie to her princess hair on every festive occasion.

But this year the business deteriorated rapidly and what started in the shows, continued on Instagram and very quickly reached the places where trends go to die: Julia Fox’s closet. In between, you could (and still can) see bow ties everywhere: attached to clothes, attached to shoes, decorating buildings, standing in the entrance space of the Acne store, around candlesticks and next to packets of butter (true story).

About a week ago, Madison Mellon Kircher already announced in the New York Times that the trend had reached the realms of the absurd. The photos that accompanied the article showed toilet paper, a TV remote and a pickle, all tied with a pretty pink satin ribbon: “Want to be viral on TikTok? Tie a ribbon around something. Anything”. she writes, “If it has a name, someone has already tied a ribbon around it.”

In one of the articles, a trendologist was recruited who diagnosed that the inflation of bow ties is a counter to minimalism and quiet luxury, which is very strange, because what represents quiet luxury more than a velvet ribbon in the hair? Maybe a velvet ribbon in your hair while sitting in front of the fireplace in a nice house in the Alps after a day of skiing.

Yes, the trend has reached a point of exhaustion, but since when do we let exhaustion scare us.

The calm way to use bow ties (also) right now:

1. Tie them in the hair (at the back, only at the back. A front bow tie comes with an active TikTok account).

2. The bowtie should be narrower than the width of the head, and it is better to have wings (as opposed to a rigid bowtie like Gwyneth Waffle’s).

3. Thin film is better than thick film.

4. Black or white is better than red.

5. It is better to display the bow tie next to tougher items.

5. Bonus points for recycling ribbons that were used for gift wrapping.

6. If you feel the need to scatter bow ties on the dinner table, it is better that they be placed on the plates or around the cloth napkins and not around the candlesticks (for reasons of safety and jipa).

Serving suggestion:

Velvet headband /// Cashmere sweater (that will be a little big on you) /// Necklace /// Old jeans /// Shoes that identify as masculine (remember that as long as there is a sale in the story there is also a code for an additional discount: shelly5)

“Instead of the silk robe, Sarah Wolfe now wore a pair of faded jeans and a dark gray cotton polo shirt. Her hair was pulled loosely in this hairdo ofcertain women It takes five seconds and another five days.”

From a liquidation sale, Hugh Lowry (translation: Yael Achmon)

And there you are, sittin’ as usual

With your golden notebook

Writing something about someone

Who used to be me

