Investigation Launched After Tragic Death of Ana Clara Benevides at Taylor Swift Concert in Rio de Janeiro

The Brazilian Government announced this Saturday an investigation into the lack of water at concerts, following the death of a 23-year-old girl, attributed to cardiorespiratory arrest suffered by heat stroke shortly before the singer Taylor Swift’s first performance in Rio de Janeiro.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, announced on his social networks that the Consumer Protection Secretariat, which depends on his office, will open an “immediate investigation” into the restrictions that prevent those who attend mass concerts from bringing their own bottles of water or access to them, which, in Rio de Janeiro, is part of the security measures for large events.

According to Dino, “it is unacceptable that people suffer, faint and even die due to lack of access to water.”

The young woman was identified as Ana Benevides and fainted from the heat, according to a friend told the newspaper O Globo. She was taken to a hospital, but she arrived lifeless and doctors confirmed that she died due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

On her Instagram account, Taylor Swift sent her condolences to her follower’s family and friends.

“I don’t think I’m writing these words, but with a broken heart I have to say that we lost a fan tonight before my concert. I can’t express how devastated I am by this. “I have very little information other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and too young,” the singer said.

Brazil is going through an intense heat wave and Rio de Janeiro recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius this Friday, with a thermal sensation that reached 59 degrees in some areas of the city. Many concertgoers were treated by the medical services of the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium affected by the heat.

At one point during the concert, Taylor Swift interrupted her performance to ask the production to bring water to a person who was asking for it, about 30 meters from the stage. At another time, the singer threw a bottle of water towards fans from the stage, according to images reproduced on social networks.

After the death was confirmed, numerous followers of the singer protested on social networks against the prohibition of entering water bottles into the stadium where the recital was held.

The American artist has two more concerts scheduled in Rio, this Saturday and Sunday, as part of her world tour “The Eras Tour.”

