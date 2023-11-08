Investing in Miss Universe: Benefits for El Salvador

“The Importance of Hosting Miss Universe In El Salvador”

Ambassador and former Miss El Salvador, Milena Mayorga, recently spoke about the benefits of hosting the Miss Universe contest in El Salvador during an interview. According to Mayorga, both the Miss Universe Organization and the Government of El Salvador have invested a total of $100 million in the realization of the event in the country.

Part of this investment has gone towards the remodeling of the Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, which serves as the headquarters for the contest, as well as the improvement of various public spaces in the country. Mayorga emphasized the importance of such investments, stating that they often generate greater private investment and contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

The ambassador also highlighted the significance of the contest in attracting private investment, mentioning that for every dollar of public investment, four dollars of private investment often follow. Additionally, she emphasized the positive impact of the contest on the local infrastructure and public amenities.

The interview, held at the hotel where the Miss Universe contestants are concentrated, shed light on the broader economic and social benefits of hosting the contest in El Salvador. Mayorga’s remarks have been widely circulated on social media, illustrating the significance of such large-scale events in generating positive economic outcomes for the host country.

As the contest continues to unfold, the impact of Miss Universe’s presence in El Salvador is becoming increasingly evident, leaving a lasting impression on the country and its economy.